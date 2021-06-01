After a long wait, K-drama fans across the globe will get to watch the second season of Hospital Playlist on their TV screens from June 17 onwards. According to the lead cast members, this sequel is filled with lots of fun elements and interesting moments.

Actor Jung Kyung Ho, who is portraying cardiothoracic surgeon Kim Jun Wan in the television series, said he personally felt the upcoming sequel is better than the previous season. The actor also said the followers of this medical drama will get to watch several comforting stories of its main characters in the new sequel. He believes that the plot for the new season is very touching.

Meanwhile, cast member Jo Jung Suk, who is playing the role of general surgeon Lee Ik Jun in the drama, said the cast and crew of Hospital Playlist season 2 are working hard to provide the viewers with a plot that is a bit more solace and comfort. The followers of this mini-series will surely get to see a closer, stronger, and intimate relationship between the five friends in the upcoming sequel, he added.

Hospital Playlist Season 2: A Good Source of Entertainment

Actor Yoo Yeon Seok, who is loved by the followers of this medical drama for his portrayal of pediatric surgeon Ahn Jeong Won, said the upcoming season is a good source of entertainment for all the people who are getting bored inside their homes. The actor was discussing the difference between season 1 and season 2 of Hospital Ship with his co-stars.

Director Shin Won Ho and the production team also shared similar details about the new season. While Won Ho teased a deep and warm story, the production team revealed that they are bringing back the medical drama on screens with greater stories and more sincerity.

The newly released teaser for this tvN mini-series also shows several happy moments between the main characters. It shows the lead actors enjoying their short breaks. They are seen sharing meals and having fun with each other. The short clip also shows them comforting and consoling each other during hard times. The five friends are even seen making their ordinary days extraordinary in the video.

Watch the teaser of Hospital Playlist season 2 below:

Apart from lead actors Jung Suk, Yeon Seok, Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do, the tvN medical drama is also bringing back some of its supporting cast members in the upcoming sequel. Actors Kim Hae Sook, Jung Moon Sung, Shin Hyun Bin, Kwak Sun Young, Ahn Eun Jin, Moon Tae Yoo, Choi Young Joon, and Ha Yoon Kyung are all set to reprise their roles in the new season. Tune in to tvN on June 17 at 9 pm KST to watch them in action on your television screens.