'Hospital Playlist 2' Release Date Confirmed, Details Script Reading Session Revealed [VIDEO]

After a long wait, Hospital Playlist has confirmed airing of the second season. The channel tvN has released the pictures of the main cast including Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do from their earlier script reading session. Here is all you need to know about updates from the sets of second season of one of the successful dramas of 2020, Hospital Playlist.

The Hospital Playlist 2 is all set to premiere on June 17 at 9 PM KST on tvN. The pictures of the actors and the crew reuniting at the script reading held in January this year was released by tvN on April 15. The channel also released a behind the scenes video of the event. More than anything the entire cast looks excited to see child actor Kim Jun.

Medical Drama With a New Twist?

The first season of the medical drama of five doctors cum best friends showcasing the lives of people at the hospital became a major hit. The last episode was aired on May 28, 2020. It ended with a cliff-hanger when out of the five leads, Jo Jung Suk confessed his love to Jeon Mi Do.

Thus, the second season is expected to show changing relationships between the five doctors and how it affects their careers and friendship. The reading of the Hospital Playlist 2 was also attended by supporting cast Kim Hae Sook, Jung Moon Sung, Shin Hyun Bin, Kwak Sun Young, Ahn Eun Jin, Moon Tae Yoo, Choi Young Joon, and Ha Yoon Kyung.

Kim Jun won the entire team's attention. Jung Kyung Ho was shocked to see the grown up Kim Jun and said that that the connection from the first season might even seem unnatural. Jo Jung Suk who plays Kim Jun's father in the drama gave him a warm welcome with a hug. Another lead character Kim Dae Myung was also surprised to see Kim Jun as both were spotted having similar hairstyles and wearing similar sweatshirts.

Soompi reported the drama's production team as commenting, "It will be worth looking forward to the upgraded real chemistry of director Shin Won Ho, writer Lee Woo Jung, and the actors, who previously showcased amazing teamwork. As long as you have waited, we will give back with a great drama."

Watch the behind the scenes of the drama Hospital Playlist 2 reading session: