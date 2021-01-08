One of the most popular tvN dramas of 2020, Hospital Playlist, is back with season 2. The channel tvN has officially notified that the drama is likely to be aired in May. Previously it was speculated that the second season of the medical drama will be aired in April, but was delayed further due to pandemic restrictions and safety caution. Here is all you need to know about Hospital Playlist Season 2.

According to tvN, the Hospital Playlist production team is busy with the pre-production work. The cast and crew will start filming the drama by the end of January 2021. Earlier, it was announced that the filming would begin in December, but the decision was pushed back amidst COVID-19 scare.

Streaming Details

The channel is yet to announce the exact date of premier of Hospital Playlist 2. But tentatively it is said that the drama will be aired from May 2021. Shin Won Ho will continue to direct the second season of the drama and Lee Woo Jung will write the screenplay.

Hospital Playlist 2 is being jointly produced by CJ ENM and Egg is Coming. But it is being distributed by tvN and Netflix. Thus the second season will also be aired on tvN and steamed on Netflix.

The Cast

The five major characters from the first season of Hospital Playlist will continue to star in the second season too. So gear up to watch Jo Jung Suk as Lee Ik Jun, an assistant professor of general surgery; Yoo Yeon Seok as Ahn Jeong Won, an assistant professor of pediatric surgery; Jung Kyung Ho as Kim Jun Wan, an associate professor of cardiothoracic surgery; Kim Dae Myung as Yang Seok Hyeong, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology and Jeon Mi Do as Chae Song Hwa, an associate professor of neurosurgery.

Shin Hyun Bin as Jang Gyeo Wool; Ahn Eun Jin as Chu Min Ha; Kwak Sun Young as Lee Ik Sun will also play an important role in the drama.

The Plot

The first part gave an insight into the lives of the five major characters of the drama, challenges they faced in hospital and an introduction to their personal relationships. Hospital Playlist ended leaving many questions in the minds of the audience. That is one of the reasons why fans are waiting for the second season to air.

After much deliberation, Jo Jung Suk confessed his love to his longtime friend Jeon Mi Do. She was also seen being pursued by Kim Jun Han who plays third-year resident in neurosurgery, Ahn Chi Hong.

The answer to who will be Jeon Mi Do's choice will be given in the second season of Hospital Playlist. The drama will also show blooming love between Yoo Yeon Seok and Shin Hyun Bin. Audience will also get an answer to Jung Kyung Ho and Kwak Sun Young's complicated relationship. It looks like the plot of Hospital Playlist 2 will be a romantic medical drama, aiming at giving audience the relationship goals.