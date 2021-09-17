Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 12 Recap; Season 3 Predictions

Hospital Playlist Season 2 episode 12 took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events on September 16. Ahn Jeong Won and his friends had to go through a lot in the last two hours of the story. The work pressure was so high that they did not get to spend much time with one another. Still, they managed to gather together for their band practice.

However, K-drama fans across the globe will not see them for a while because the production team has no specific plans for season 3 now. As of now, nothing has been decided about the series renewal. Cast members Jo Jung Seok, Kim Dae Myung, and Jung Kyung Ho have already said their final goodbyes to the viewers. But actors Yoo Yeon Seok and Jeon Mi Do share their hopes of returning with a new sequel.

Here is a recap of the final episode of the second season.

Lee Ik Joon and Chae Song Hwa Romance

From dinner dates to camping, the Ik-Song couple did everything they loved to do together in between their busy schedules. However, they could not act like a real-life couple. No matter how hard they tried, it was hard for them to be a lovey-dovey couple. And, their romantic dinner date was interrupted by Lee Ik Soon and Kim Jun Wan. The four of them enjoyed a karaoke section after the meal.

Little Lee Woo Joo is yet to know that his father has taken the relationship with his friend Song Hwa to the next level. It could be incredible to see his reaction. If the medical drama gets renewed for another season, the sequel will probably feature the scene.

It is also worth noting that Jun Wan and Ahn Jeong Won still believe that Song Hwa and Ik Joon are just friends. It was hard for Yang Seok Hyeong also to accept that two of his friends are now dating.

Ahn Jeong Won and Jang Gyeo Ul to Enjoy Foreign Trip

Jeong Won had decided to take a year-long break from work to enhance his surgical skills. He will be going to the US with Gyeo Ul for a year to study. So, the mini-series will probably begin with a time-jump in season 3 and feature the abroad scenes of Jeong Won and Gyeo Ul through flashback scenes.

Wedding bells could also ring for them in the next sequel as the parents of both the characters are waiting for it. The third season might also introduce them as a married couple and feature the various challenges while living together.

Lee Ik Soon and Kim Jun Wan Rekindle Romance

K-drama fans had to wait until the end of Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 12, to know the relationship status of Ik Soon and Jun Wan. Both the characters did not have too many scenes in the finale. But their presence made an impact on the story. The couple has decided to start from zero again. They will continue to enjoy their long-distance relationship and meet each other during weekends.

If the medical drama gets renewed for another season, it will probably show the characters spending quality time with one another. They may take turns to visit each other during weekends.

A Challenge Awaits Chu Min Ha

The senior resident is happy and excited about the time she gets to spend with her professor and lover, Seok Hyeong. She is also looking forward to meeting his mother and take the next step in their relationship. On the other end, Seok Hyeong's mother, Yang Tae Yang, is also desperately waiting to meet her daughter-in-law.

The meeting between these two characters could be one of the most exciting scenes of Hospital Playlist season 3. They do not know that they have met before, and their first interaction did not go well. So, it remains to find out how they decide to move forward with the relationship after the meeting.

The Residents

Do Jae Hak welcomed his daughter and got back all the money he lost to a scammer in season 1. He was one of the happiest characters in the last episode of this season. His wife almost recovered from the tumor through chemotherapy, and they will spend time with their newborn.

Meanwhile, Yong Seok Min focussed on his work, and Heo Sun Bin did not have much screen space in this chapter. In the meantime, siblings Jang Yun Bok and Jang Hong Do took a break from their professional lives to enjoy time with their father.

Hospital Playlist Season 3

Though the production team and director Shin Won Ho stated no specific plans for season 3, cast members Mi Do and Yeon Seok seem to be optimistic about returning with another sequel. Both of them hinted about reprising their roles onscreen again.

The two years that I spent with the Hospital Playlist family were a very precious time for me. I hope that we can meet again just as we are now, Yeon Seok said while sharing his final thoughts about the drama.

In a similar vein, actress Mi Do said, I was able to receive the best gift that an actor can receive through Hospital Playlist. Every day I spent as Chae Song Hwa was a happy one. I will anticipate the day that I can meet the Hospital Playlist family once again.

Until tvN or Netflix releases an official statement about the series renewal, K-drama fans can watch the available episodes of this medical drama online here.