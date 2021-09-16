Hospital Playlist Season 3: Everything to Know About Series Renewal

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 12 marks the end of this sequel, and the fans are eager to know about the series renewal. K-drama fans are also curious to know if all the lead cast members, including Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, and Kim Dae Myung, will reprise their roles in the next sequel.

Unfortunately, new reports suggest that the tvN medical drama will not return with a new season anytime soon. According to an industry insider, there are no specific plans for a new season now. But the fans do not need to be disappointed. The source stated that the production team and the cast members might reunite again for another season.

"All of the production team and cast members have the definite will to unite if a new season is planned someday, but as of now, there are no specific plans", Soompi quoted the insider.

Director Shin Won Ho also said it could take a while for the mini-series to return with another sequel. He even revealed that the show was originally planned for three seasons and, they could return with the next sequel anytime. As of now, there are no specific plans for a new sequel, he added.

"The original plan was to air in the same season across three years, but I told [the actors] that they are not tied up for the next season and that they should freely take on other projects. I said if we happen to return, later on, we can do it then. There are no specific plans for Season 3 right now", the director said.

Here is what K-drama fans can expect from Hospital Playlist season 3 if the series gets renewed by tvN.

Story

The first season of the tvN medical drama focussed on the friendship between five senior surgeons of the Yulje Medical Center. The doctors met each other for the first in medical school and, they have been friends for 20 years. They are always there for each other during hard times. On the weekends, they gather at Yang Seok Hyeong's place for their band practice. They are popular at the medical center because of their friendship.

Throughout the first season, K-drama fans laughed and cried with the five friends. They shared their stories with the viewers. Towards the end of the sequel, pediatric surgeon Ahn Jeong Won got involved in a romantic relationship with Jang Gyeo Ul while Jun Wan focussed on his long-distance relationship with Lee Ik Soon.

In the second season, the drama focussed on the blossoming romance between Chu Min Ha and Seok Hyeong and Song Hwa and Ik Joon. The penultimate episode of the sequel introduced two new couples to the viewers. Now, all the five friends have met their life partners.

If Hospital Playlist gets renewed for season 3, wedding bells could ring for Jeong Won and Gyeo Ul while Jun Wan might enjoy his on and off relationship with Ik Soon. In the meantime, Song Hwa and Ik Joon may enjoy their dates and play with Woo Joo. Meanwhile, Min Ha and Seok Hyeong could focus on taking their relationship to the next level.

Casts

All the five lead actors, including Jung Suk and Yeon Seok, are expected to reprise their roles next season. Ahead of the season premiere, the actors opened up about how much they missed the drama and how happy they were about returning to the production.

I predict that I'll be able to work on this while feeling more relaxed and less pressured than I have with any other project before. That's why [I think] I may be able to do better, Jung Suk said when the actors gathered together to celebrate the birthday of Kim Dae Myung.

Cast members Kyung Ho, Yeon Seok, and Dae Myung also shared their excitement about returning to the drama as the doctors of the Yulje Medical Center. But actress Mi Do will be busy filming the new JTBC drama 39, 40. It will premiere in the first half of 2022.

Release Date and Live Stream Details

If Hospital Playlist gets renewed for a third season, it will probably premiere in the first half of 2023 or 2024. K-drama fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from tvN or Netflix to know more about it. Until then, catch up with all the 24 episodes of the first two seasons online here.