Several highly anticipated Korean dramas of the year are premiering this week. The list includes Jung So Min and Kim Ji Suk starrer JTBC drama Monthly Magazine Home, Hospital Playlist season 2, Voice 4, Song Kang and Han So Hee starrer romance drama Nevertheless, and Park Se Wan starrer web drama So Not Worth it.

K-drama fans can watch these mini-series on TV or stream them on the official websites of the broadcasting channels. They can also watch it online for free with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Netflix, Viki, and iQIYI.

Where to Watch Monthly Magazine Home

The romantic comedy-drama, featuring Jung So Min and Kim Ji Suk in lead roles, will premiere on JTBC this Wednesday, June 16, at 9 pm KST. It focuses on the complicated relationship between real estate investor Yoo Ja Sung and magazine editor Na Young Won. Korean drama lovers can watch this mini-series online here or stream it here.

Live Streaming Details of Hospital Playlist Season 2

The much-awaited second season of the popular tvN medical drama is premiering on Thursday, June 17, at 9 pm KST. It will continue to focus on the five senior surgeons at Yulje Medical Center and share a few more interesting stories from their college days. Actors Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do play lead roles. K-drama fans can watch the premiere of Hospital Playlist season 2 online here. The first episode of this medical drama is also available with subtitles here.

How to watch Voice 4

The fourth season of this crime thriller series is bringing back Lee Ha Na as voice profiler Kang Kwon Joo in the premiere episode. It will also introduce Song Seung Heon as unit leader Derek Jo in its first episode. The mini-series will premiere on tvN this Friday, June 18, at 10.50 pm KST. K-drama fans can watch it online here.

When and Where to Watch So Not Worth It

Park Se Wan starrer Netflix sitcom is premiering on Friday, June 18. The campus drama will follow some students from different backgrounds staying together at a dormitory in Seoul. Along with Se Wan, the mini-series features Choi Young Jae, Shin Hyun Seung, and Han Hyun Min in lead roles. Watch the sitcom online here.

Nevertheless Live Streaming Details

This JTBC romance drama is based on a webtoon of the same name, and it features Song Kang and Han So Hee in lead roles. The mini-series follows a sculptor named Park Jae Uhn and focuses on his relationship with an art student named Yoo Na Bi. It will premiere on Saturday, June 19, at 11 pm KST. Watch the first episode of this romance drama online here or stream it here.