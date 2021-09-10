Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 11 Recap; Episode 12 Spoilers and Live Stream Details

With just a week left for the finale of Hospital Playlist season 2, several speculations are doing the rounds about a new sequel. Some K-drama fans believe that the upcoming chapter will build up for a new season, while a few netizens are looking forward to the end game of this medical drama series next week.

The penultimate episode has already featured a happy ending for all the lead characters in the story. So, the finale will probably focus on various sub-plots and supporting characters. Resident Do Jae Hak and his wife are likely to deal with some unexpected challenges next week. Before getting into the details of it, here is a quick recap of episode 11.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 11 Recap

As speculated by many fans, the person who got injured in episode 10 was Lee Ik Joon. The incident helped him to get closer to Chae Song Hwa. The chapter did not reveal much about the incident.

When Ahn Jeong Won, Kim Jun Wan, and Yang Seok Hyeong heard about the incident, they rushed to Yulje Medical Center. They wanted to take turns taking care of their best friend, but Song Hwa requested them to give her a chance. So most of the time, she stayed beside him until his discharge.

Ik-Song couple

As they spent quality time with each other, they got closer to one another. And, Ik-Song shippers were treated with a happy ending. Towards the end of episode 11, Song Hwa confessed her feelings to Ik Joon while driving home. The neurosurgeon then waited for her long-time friend's reply. He responded with a passionate kiss and a tight hug.

The promo for Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 12 shows the Ik-Song couple enjoying their first date together. Ik Soon is already aware of the relationship, and the viewers are curious to see Woo Joo's reaction. It will be worth the wait.

Chu Min Ha gets Her Happy Ending

From the premiere episode, the senior resident has been trying to impress her professor. After several efforts, she managed to win the hearts of Seok Hyeong. She was surprised and excited when the gynecologist asked her for an outing. During their movie date, he treated her the best way possible. The doctor even told Jeong Won's mother, Ro Sa, that they are dating.

Still, Min Ha was not quite sure about the relationship because he never confessed his feelings for her. After enjoying some time together, she gathered the courage to ask him, and he confessed his love in the best way possible. The followers of this medical drama are now looking for the relationship between the two doctors in the finale.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

The promo for next week focuses on resident Jae Hak. He is likely to deal with some unexpected challenges as his wife starts her chemotherapy for breast cancer. In the short clip, he can be seen struggling to hold back his tears. Will he have to give up on his dream of having a baby? The finale will explain everything in detail.

Meanwhile, the footage shows all the five senior surgeons at the Yulje Medical Center gearing up for emergency surgery. Will it be safe for the lives of Jae Hak's wife and their unborn child? Watch the medical drama next week to know more about it.

How to Watch Hospital Playlist Season 2 Finale Online?

The last episode is this tvN medical drama that will air on September 16 at 9 pm KST. K-drama fans can tune in to the broadcasting network or stream it on the official website. The finale will be available with subtitles on Netflix next Thursday.

It is also worth noting that episode 12 could be the last chapter of the series. The description for the promo states that it's the final story of the 99ers. It read: "It's difficult, but the moment you have to make a decision Sparkles. Let's share the last story of 99's!"