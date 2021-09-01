Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 11 Will Not Air on Thursday; Is Lee Ik Joon in Trouble?

Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 11 will not air on tvN Thursday, September 2, at 9 pm KST. The telecast of this chapter has been postponed for a week. K-drama fans will have to wait until September 9 to watch the next chapter that will probably feature troubled moments for Lee Ik Joon.

The broadcasting channel revealed that the popular medical drama series is taking a short hiatus this week due to the pre-scheduled telecast of an event. On the timeslot of this program, tvN will air the Asia preliminaries for the Qatar World Cup 2022. So, the followers of this mini-series will have to wait until next Thursday to watch a new episode.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

Episode 10 of the medical drama featured a shocking cliffhanger that hinted at troubled moments for senior surgeon Lee Ik Joon. He was out with his colleagues for a team dinner when the emergency room (ER) of the Yulje Medical Center received a call from a paramedical staff. During the call, the staff informed that a senior staff member of the medical center is seriously injured. The person also said the patient is being transferred to the hospital. Is it Ik Joon?

Speculations are rife that the injured person is Ik Joon as he was not in the hospital at the ER staff received the call. Another reason for this speculation is the description of the injured person. According to the paramedical staff, he is in his 40s. Thirdly, the promo for the next episode only featured a flashback scene of the characters.

Is Lee Ik Joon in Trouble?

Here are a few interesting plot speculations about the fate of Ik Joon by the followers of this medical drama.

The cliffhanger of episode 10 that there is an emergency and it is a Yulje doctor along with the episode 11 preview makes me think that it's Ik Joon...oh no...is it really Ik Joon who had an accident? What is happening?

There is a great possibility that Ik Joon got into the accident. It could be a turning point in the story. It might help Chae Song Hwa know her true feelings for him.

The promo shows all the senior surgeons except Ik Joon, and the video features a single shot of him. That is a throwback scene from 1999. Could it be Ik Joon who got injured?

Where to watch Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 11?

The medical drama will be back with a new episode of the second season on September 9. K-drama fans can watch it live on tvN or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel. The chapter will be available with subtitles online here.