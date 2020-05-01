Hospital Playlist has left viewers on the edge of their seats with an unexpected twist in the story this week. The series followers will have to wait until next Thursday, May 7, to know more about it. Episode 8 of the medical drama mainly focused on the personal lives of Ahn Jeong Won and Kim Jun Wan, while episode 9 will probably focus on Yang Seok Hyeong and Choi Song Hwa.

Unlike all the previous episodes, the eighth episode did not give much importance to complicated surgeries. This week, the medical drama primarily focused on the personal lives of doctors and how it affected their relationship with the patients. The mini-series also highlighted the joy of leading a selfless life in episode 8.

A quick recap

This week, the tvN drama began by featuring a conversation between Ahn Jeong Won and Jung Gyeo Wool. Last week's cliffhanger gave viewers an impression of a secret date between the two characters. It was really disappointing to see him turn her down for no genuine reason. He just told her that he had plans with his mother in the weekend, which was a big lie.

The third-year resident came to know about this lie during a casual chat with Lee Ik Soon. She was heartbroken to know the truth, but her friend Chu Min Ha came up with a plan to cheer her up. She asked her friend to take Jung Gyeo Wool on a blind date. Accidentally, Ahn Jeong Won happened to see the resident going out with another man and he was not really happy to see it. Is he a secret admirer of her? Viewers will get to know more about it in the upcoming weeks.

Kim Jun Wan takes up a new role in hospital

For Kim Jun Wan, it was really hard to divide his time equally between Lee Ik Soon and his work. On the night he was with his lady love, the professor got an emergency call from Do Jae Hak and he had to rush back to the hospital. The cardiac surgeon spent most of his time in saving the life of a three-week-old baby. Even after doing everything that a medical professional can do, Kim Jun Wan did not succeed in saving the life of the baby.

The surgeon then took up a new role in the hospital and became the chief of cardiology department just to help Do Jae Hak. The chief resident was left heartbroken after knowing about the real estate scam and he was struggling to concentrate on his work. When a patient's garden called him to complain about his attitude towards the patient, the doctor lost his calm and things went out of his hands.

Professors became the saviors this week

The patient's guardian had influence among the higher-ups and they decided to file a legal case against the doctor. But Kim Jun Wan got involved at the right time to sort things out for his juniors. Do Jae Hak was shocked to know that he got all the help from his rude professor.

In the meantime, Yang Seok Hyeong helped his junior Chu Min Ha regain her trust in him and he also made her more confident in handling a critical situation. He made her realise that she was not a worthless employee as she thought and her hard work would be paid back.

The eighth episode of Hospital Playlist also featured some fun moments between Choi Sang Hwa and Lee Ik Joon. The episode ended by showing Yang Seok Hyeong's mother getting admitted in the medical centre in a critical condition. All the details about her illness will be revealed in episode 9.

What to expect in Hospital Playlist episode 9

A promo for next week has revealed that Jang Gyeo Wool can't get over Ahn Jeong Won and Lee Ik Soon is planning to break up with Kim Jun Wan. Viewers will also get to know more about the elderly characters in the drama, including Jo Young Hye, Ju Jong Su and Jeong Ro Sa, next week.

This week, medical interns Jang Yoon Bok and Jang Hong Do did not appear in the mini-series. Third year resident Ahn Chi Yong also did not have a major role to play in episode 8. These characters may have more screen space in episode 9 as the story unwraps new secrets about the five senior professors.

To know more about the upcoming episode, the series' followers will have to tune into tvN next Thursday, May 7, at 9 pm KST. Until then, catch up with the first eight episodes of the medical drama online on the official website of tvN.

Watch the promo for this week below