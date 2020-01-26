The popular amusements parks of Hong Kong, Disneyland and Ocean Park are closed from January 26 for helping to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus which broke out in the Wuhan city of China, as per reports.

The state media CCTV reported that even though the closure will affect the business, the hotels inside the Hong Kong Disneyland are running their business as usual. The Shangai government stated on Friday that the Shanghai Disneyland will remain closed from Saturday.

China confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with coronavirus

China is on a seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that started on Friday, a period when the amusement parks would be usually packed with tourists. China has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of Jan. 25, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 56.

The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei late last year and has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and Canada.

(With agency inputs)