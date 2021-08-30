Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 2 Recap; Episode 3 Spoilers and Live Stream Details

Hometown Cha Cha Cha returned with a new episode on Sunday, and it featured the various challenges faced by Yoon Hye Jin at the seaside village after she opened her dental clinic. Without the help of Hong Du Sik, it would have been difficult for the dental doctor to make a living in the small town.

Hye Jin's friend, Pyo Mi Seon, also emotionally supported her as she climbed her first step to success. The dental doctor is gradually winning the trust of the villagers and learning a lot in the process. The second episode also featured a flashback scene between Hye Jin and Du Sik at the beach when they were kids.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 2 Recap

The chapter featured several flashbacks and flash-forwards as it followed Hye Jin and Du Sik at the seaside village. The episode began by featuring the dental doctor at her clinic waiting for her first patient. The chapter then took viewers to the day when she signed the lease agreement with Yeo Hwa Jung.

Hye Jin was a little suspicious about everything after knowing that the restaurant owner owns the buildings she rented. But then, she was left with no choice. She signed the agreement and waited for two weeks to open the clinic. During this time, she attended an elderly party in hopes of getting some customers.

However, things took an unexpected turn for her. At first, she refused to have the food offered to her sighting hygiene as a reason. When the villagers introduced themselves to her and asked her opinion about their shops at the marketplace, she gave her sincere feedback, and they did not like it.

Above all, the villagers heard her criticizing the cafe owner, and she quickly got into their bad books. The dental doctor was talking to her friend over the phone without knowing that the microphone in the control room was on. Because of this incident, none of the villagers turned up for her clinic inauguration.

Pyo Mi Seon Visits Yoon Hye Jin

The dental doctor was broke after the incident, and she did not know what to do. To her surprise, Mi Seon was at her doorsteps on the night. She was happy to meet her, and the two decided to run the clinic together. For a week, the villagers did not visit the clinic. They tried to ignore the doctor as much as possible.

Du Sik was quietly watching her from a distance, and when he understood that she cannot handle the situation alone, he stepped forward. He asked to make rice cakes for the villagers and distribute them. It did not help her much. Later he asked her to join the neighborhood meeting. He also asked her to sincerely apologize to the people who got hurt because of her.

Although Hye Jin hesitated a bit, she went inside, and Du Sik joined her. He told the villagers that she bought snacks for them. He also informed them that she sincerely wants to apologize. The villagers were impressed with her kind gesture, and she thanked Du Sik for helping her out.

The next day, many people visited the clinic, and she understood that he is behind everything. Towards the end of the episode, she apologized to the cafe owner and thanked Du Sik for helping her. The chapter also featured a flashback scene of both the characters when they were kids. The scene showed Hye Jin's father requesting Du Sik's grandfather to take their family picture and little Du Sik making Hye Jin smile.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 3 Spoilers and Live Stream Details

The romantic comedy-drama will air episode 3 on September 4. The chapter is likely to feature Hye Jin and Du Sik getting close to each other. The promo shows the dental doctor sharing a secret with Chief Hong. What could it be? Watch the mini-series on tvN Saturday at 9 pm KST. K-drama fans stream the episode with subtitles on Netflix. Until then, catch up with the first two episodes online here.