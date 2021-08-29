Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 1 Recap; Episode 2 Spoilers and Live Stream Details

Hometown Cha Cha Cha premiered on tvN Saturday at 9 pm KST by introducing actor Kim Sun Ho as the all in all of the seaside village of Gongjin named Hong Du Sik and actress Shin Min Ah as dentist Yoon Hye Jin. The characters met unexpectedly and decided to open a clinic for the villagers. Episode 2 will focus on the various challenges faced by both the characters as they start working together.

It is a story of love at first sight for Du Sik and the struggle of making a living for Hye Jin. Both of them like to help the needy, and this characteristic trait attracted them to each other. The premiere episode also introduced a few supporting characters, including three grandmothers, a restaurant owner, a cafe owner, and three kids. They are likely to play vital roles in the story.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 1 Recap

The chapter began with the introduction of Hye Jin as a dentist in Seoul. She stays happily alone in an apartment without any contact with her neighbors. When the dentist met the lady next door unexpectedly, she tried to ignore her as much as possible. But then, she was surprised to meet her again in the clinic as a patient. Things turned for the worst after her superior, Lee Min Young, questioned her for not using the opportunity to make money.

Hye Jin left the clinic after a heated argument with Min Young. And then, she met her close friend Pyo Mi Seon. The friends discussed the various challenges faced by them. Hye Jin was surprised to receive a call from her superior, who questioned her for spreading false rumors about the clinic on social media. The incident left her with stress that she decided to go on a trip to the seaside village.

First Meeting Between Hong Du Sik and Yoon Hye Jin

It was her mother's birthday, and she decided to spend some time on the beach. While watching a surfer, the dentist remembered a day she spent with her parents at the beach. While taking a walk, she met Du Sik. After an awkward first meeting, they met each other again at a cafe in the village. This time, he helped her to earn some money. She could not go back to Seoul on that day and spent the night at the sauna.

In the meantime, Du Sik spent his day helping the needy, especially the elders in the village. He spent his night with grandmother Kim Gam Ri. Through their casual conversation, it was clear that Du Sik is an orphan, and the grandmother raised him. The mini-series might share more details of his childhood in the upcoming episodes.

A Dental Clinic in the Seaside Village

When Hye Jin met restaurant owner Yeo Hwa Jung, she informed her that something that is lacking in the village is a dental clinic. The restaurant owner also told the dentist that if she ever plans to open a clinic, she will help her out. But Hye Jin thought there is no point in opening a clinic in the seaside village. On her way back to Seoul, she received a call from Min Young. After the call, she drove back to open a clinic in the village.

In the village, she met Du Sik again as a real estate agent. Towards the end of the episode, they decided to help the villagers with their dental issues. The viewers can watch their team up in the upcoming episode that will air on Sunday.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 2 Spoilers and Live Stream Details

The mini-series will return with a new episode on August 29, in which Du Sik and Hye Jin will have to deal with some unexpected challenges. The viewers can look forward to some heated arguments between the two characters in the second episode. The promo hints at troubled moments for the dentist.

Watch the second episode of this romantic comedy-drama on tvN Sunday at 9 pm KST. K-drama fans can watch the chapter online here with subtitles.