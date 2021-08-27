Hometown Cha Cha Cha Live Stream Details: How to Watch Shin Min A, Kim Seon Ho Starrer Drama

Hometown Cha Cha Cha is a new romantic comedy-drama that is scheduled to premiere on tvN Saturday, August 28. The mini-series features Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho, Chief of Staff actress Shin Min A, and Youth of May actor Lee Sang Yi in lead roles. The K-drama also features Baek Seung, Lee Bong Ryeon, In Gyo Jin, and Cha Chung Hwa in supporting roles.

The tvN mini-series will focus on the relationship between an ambitious dentist named Yoon Hye Jin and a charming young man known as the jack-of-all-trades in his village. His name is Hong Du Sik, and he is officially an unemployed young man. But the character is loved by everybody in the village because he always offers a helping hand to the needy.

Another lead character in the series is Ji Seong Hyun, production director of a variety show. He has a bright personality and is known to be a workaholic. The character is portrayed onscreen by Sang Yi. He is likely to get entangled in a love triangle with Hye Ji and Du Sik. K-drama fans will know more about it in the premiere episode.

How to watch Hometown Cha Cha Cha?

The romantic comedy-drama will premiere on August 28 at 9 pm KST, and the Korean drama lovers can watch it online by tunning it to tvN or stream it on the official webpage of the broadcasting channel. The mini-series will be available with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The k-drama is also known as Seaside Village Cha Cha Cha, Seashore Village Cha Cha Cha, and Fishing Village Cha Cha Cha. It is a television adaption of the 2004 film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong. The script for this mini-series is penned by screenwriter Shin ha Eun, and it is directed by Yoo Je Won.

Initial Reviews:

K-drama fans are eagerly waiting to watch the romantic comedy-drama that features the dimple couple in lead roles. Social media platforms are already getting flooded with messages about the central characters in the mini-series. Here are some of the initial reactions below:

I am so excited. Actor Kim Seon Ho is back! This time with Daegu Venus Shin Min Ah. Sikhye Let's go!!!

Can't sleep thinking about the fact that Hometown Cha Cha Cha is a day away from its premiere

It still feels al surreal that we are so close to seeing actor Kim Seon Ho back on screen. From a hundred days of waiting to the last day. Homcha era is finally going to start tomorrow. I hope everything goes smoothly and peacefully for Seon Ho and Homccha team.

The thought of Hometown Cha Cha Cha will air tomorrow has me goosebumps all over my body. We have come this far.