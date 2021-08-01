Police University, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and other Kdramas premiering in August

August is here, and Kdrama fans can start adding new shows to their watch list. Starting from August 4, a new mini-series will premiere almost every week of this month. KBS drama Police University and tvN mini-series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha are among the television dramas scheduled to premiere this month.

Though August is not a month of big releases, it will treat the viewers with a crime thriller, a high society satire, a romantic story, and a mystery series. Star-Up actor Kim Seon Ho, f (x) member Krystal, Girl's Day singer Minah, and Designated Survivor: 60 Days star Ji Jin Hee are coming to the living room to entertainment drama lovers.

Here is Everything to Know About K-dramas Premiering in August:

The Tragedy Of One: It is an upcoming tvN drama, and it will revolve around a mysterious incident that happened on a rainy night. The mini-series stars Jin Hee as a famous news anchor named Baek Soo Hyun, actress Yoon Se Ah as his wife Seo Seo Eun Soo, actor Chun Ho Jin as her father Seo Go Tae, and actor Kim Hye Eun as a late-night news anchor named Cha Seo Yeong.

The mini-series is based on a Japanese novel of the same name by writer Rintaro Narizuki. It revolves around the life of Soo Hyeon and his conflicts. The script is written by Yoon Hee Jung, and it is directed by Kim No Won. It is premiering on tvN Wednesday, August 4, at 10.30 pm KST, and Kdrama fans can watch it online here.

Police University: The KBS crime thriller, starring f (x) member Krystal and B1A4 singer Jinyoung in lead roles, will focus on a joint investigation by a professor of the National Police University and his students. Krystal and Jinyoung will portray university students Oh Kang Hee and Kang Seon Ho. Actor Cha Tae Hyun will appear in the mini-series as Professor Yoo Dong Man.

The script for this mini-series is written by screenwriter Min Jung, and it is directed by Yoo Kwan Mo. The crime thriller will premiere on August 9 at 9.30 pm KST, and K-drama fans can watch it online here.

Check Out The Event: The romance drama will revolve around the love triangle between a coordinator of a botanical garden, her former lover, and their tour guide. Girl's Day member Minah will portray coordinator Ha Song Yi, and actor Kwon Hwa Woon will play her boyfriend, Park Do Kyum. Actor An Woo Yeon will appear in the mini-series as their tour guide Seo Ji Yang.

In the drama, vocalist Do Kyum and his ex-girlfriend Song Yi wins a trip ticket after their breakup, and they decide to pretend as a couple to enjoy the tour. The script is written by screenwriter Kim Tae Joo, and it is directed by Kim Jo Hoon. The MBC drama will premiere on August 14 at 9.50 pm KST. Watch all the episodes of this mini-series online here.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: It is a romance drama starring Start-Up actor Kim Seon Ho and newcomer Shin Min Ah in lead roles. It is a remake of the film Mr. Hong, and it revolves around the relationship between a young dentist and a kind-hearted villager. Min Ah will portray dentist Yoon Hye Jin, and Seon Ho will play villager Hong Doo Shik, an expert in odd jobs.

The romantic comedy-drama will premiere on tvN on August 28 at 9 pm KST, and K-drama fans can watch it online here. The script is written by screenwriter Shin Ha Eun and directed by Yoo Je Won.

