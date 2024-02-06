Hockey Canada Rape Scandal: Five Former and Curren Players Charged with Sexual Assault

Canadian police have confirmed charges against five current and former NHL players regarding an alleged gang rape incident dating back to 2018. The charges were announced on Monday, alongside an apology from authorities for the prolonged six-year investigation process.

The accused players, who were part of Canada's junior national ice hockey team at the time of the incident, each face one count of sexual assault. The individuals charged include Michael McLeod and Cal Foote from the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Alex Formenton, formerly of the Ottawa Senators and currently playing in Switzerland. Michael McLeod faces an additional charge of being a party to the offense, which encompasses aiding or encouraging others to commit a crime.

During a news conference, Thai Truong, the police chief of London, Ontario, expressed his sincerest apologies to the victim and her family for the significant delay in reaching this stage of the investigation. He acknowledged the challenges faced by victims and survivors of sexual violence, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The alleged incident took place at a hotel in London, Ontario, following a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018. Despite the initial closure of the police investigation without charges in 2019, a subsequent reevaluation of the case revealed additional evidence and witnesses, leading to the recent charges, according to lead investigator Katherine Dann.

All five suspects surrendered to the authorities last week and have since been released pending trial. Their legal representatives attended a preliminary court appearance via video link on Monday, where they were informed of the forthcoming disclosure of a substantial amount of evidence in the coming weeks. None of the accused players were present during the hearing.

The lawyers representing the players have stated their clients' denial of any wrongdoing and their intention to contest the allegations in court. The next court hearing is scheduled for April 30.

This development follows revelations in May 2022, which exposed Hockey Canada's attempts to conceal the gang rape allegations made by the young woman in 2018. The federation reportedly reached a settlement with the woman and paid her millions of dollars, supported in part by fees paid by young Canadian hockey players. Consequently, Hockey Canada faced severe backlash, including the loss of sponsors and a 10-month suspension of federal funding, along with the departure of Hockey Canada chief executive Scott Smith.