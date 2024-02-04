Allison Schardin: Married Minnesota Mom Arrested for Sexually Abusing Two Teens in Hotel Room While on Staycation With Husband and Kids

A married Minnesota mom is accused of sneaking into the hotel room of two 15-year-old boys and sexually abusing them at the same time while she was on a staycation with her husband and children. Allison Schardin, 38, is accused of sexually abusing the two minors, who were players on a Colorado youth hockey team.

A third boy was allegedly also present in the Roseville, Minnesota hotel room when she sexually abused the two teens in front of the boy. According to the criminal complaint, Schardin, a singer, told investigators that she, along with her husband and their two children, visited the hotel for a staycation on January 14.

Sexually Abusing Minors

The teenage boys, who had come from Colorado for a hockey tournament, were staying at the same hotel, as reported by the Star Tribune. Schardin allegedly confessed to engaging in sexual contact with two of the boys and requesting a condom from them after her arrest.

Schardin, a married mother of two boys, will appear in court on Monday to answer to allegations of two counts of criminal sexual behavior.

According to the allegations, on January 14, the mother of two met the members of the young hockey team in the hotel's hot tub.

She allegedly discussed her "marital problems" with the teenagers and then texted one of the guys on Snapchat.

Schardin allegedly texted one of the three boys after they had gone back to their rooms, claiming that she and her husband had gotten into a fight and asked if she could visit the teenagers' room.

She finally began chatting about "sex and stuff," asked the boy about their level of sexual activity, and ended up getting into bed with two boys, according to Pioneer Press.

Two at a Time

According to reports, the 38-year-old mother acknowledged kissing and having sex with two of the boys. She also requested a condom from them. Investigators were told by the two youngsters that they felt uncomfortable and under pressure, so they asked Schardin to leave the room.

Schardin allegedly texted the guys when they returned to their Colorado home and showed up at their hockey game.

Schardin, a server at a local restaurant, describes herself as "a wife, truth seeker, boy mom, singer, and foodie" on her social media profile. Her Facebook page shows an older photo of her smiling with her sons, aged 8 and 12, in pictures posted shortly after the reported incident of alleged sexual abuse last month.

A family photo from December 2022, taken at a local church, shows Schardin and her husband wearing joyful smiles. Schardin has also been sharing and reposting memes on Facebook that include quotes on relationships and life challenges.

One of the posts reads: "Healthy relationships don't feel like fairy tales. They are constructed through uncomfortable conversations, emotional vulnerability, and grace for each other's humanness."

In a post from last year, Schardin shared a quote from Robin Williams that read, "You're only given one little spark of madness. You mustn't lose it."