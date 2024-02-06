Prince Harry Rushing Back to UK after King Charles' Shock Cancer Diagnosis: But Where Will He Stay With Frogmore Cottage No More Available?

Prince Harry is reportedly set to fly to the UK today to be with King Charles following the monarch's cancer diagnosis. The Duke of Sussex, who has had a conversation with the King, is said to have landed at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this morning. Harry will travel alone, without his wife Meghan Markle or their children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two.

However, questions have arisen regarding Prince Harry's accommodation during his visit to the UK to be with his father after a surprising cancer diagnosis, especially with Frogmore Cottage being unavailable. He is scheduled to take a flight that will arrive in the UK around midday on Tuesday.

Back Home but Nowhere to Stay

Charles informed Harry about his shock diagnosis over the phone before Buckingham Palace made the shock announcement at 6 pm on Monday. A source close to the Duke of Sussex mentioned that he plans to travel to the UK from his home in the US "in the coming days."

Meghan, 42, will stay at their Montecito mansion with their children Archie and two-year-old Lilibet.

The Duke's accommodation plans remain unclear, especially after being asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in January 2023, shortly after the release of his memoir "Spare."

During his last visit to the UK in September for the Well Child Awards, he opted for a hotel stay. There were reports that he requested to stay at Windsor Castle to visit the resting place of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, but permission was not granted.

Harry typically travels with his private security team since he lost the automatic police protection rights upon leaving the Royal family in 2020.

Experts suggest that Prince Harry's dash to Britain signals the gravity of King Charles's health condition.

The announcement from the Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that Prince Harry had discussed the diagnosis with his father and would be traveling to the UK to visit him in the coming days.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said that she hoped King Charles III's cancer diagnosis might lead to a reconciliation between him and Prince Harry.

Complicated Situation

While Prince William, Harry's estranged brother, is also in close contact with their father, neither brother has made a public statement yet.

The heir to the throne, returning to public duties after helping his wife, the Princess of Wales, in her recovery from abdominal surgery, may also take on some responsibilities on behalf of his father during the treatment period.

Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday that doctors identified the cancer during a medical procedure for an enlarged prostate. Although sources suggest that the cancer is located in a different part of the King's body, it was detected during the recent surgery last week.

Prince Harry's most recent visit to the UK was during the summer when he participated in an event for a children's charity.

However, he did not have any meetings with the Royal family during that visit, as he then traveled to Germany for his Invictus Games, where he reunited with Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex attended his father's coronation last May but left London shortly after the ceremony to return to Montecito.

While Prince Harry is reportedly in contact with his father, sources suggest that there has been no reconciliation with Prince William.

The strained relationship is said to be a result of the Sussexes' criticisms of the Royal Family since Megxit.

However, Harry's visit is raising hopes that there could be an improvement in relations, offering a potential thawing in the frosty dynamic that has persisted since their move.