HEX 'Whale' Buys 12 Million Coins Worth $4 Million During 12% Price Dip

HEX saw itself dip close to -12% on Wednesday, and on Thursday the coin is down -8% in price. Meanwhile, a mysterious and unidentified whale made the most out of the dip by purchasing 12 million HEX, and paid a staggering $4 million.

WhaleStats reported the mammoth purchase and tweeted the transaction details by informing, ''#HEX whale just bought 11,697,509 $HEX ($4,307,113 USD).'' The identity of the whale remains unknown.

HEX has shown phenomenal growth since its launch on December 9, 2019 and has been doubling in price every 48 days since its inception. The whale made use of the 'dip' opportunity and filled up his/her bags before the coin doubles in price.

Since its inception, HEX has risen more than +10,000% in 623 days (less than two years) and delivered stellar results to investors who took an entry position early.

HEX, which rarely dips in price, saw itself trading 'sideways' for close to 10 days and has held on to resistance levels of around $0.35 after touching its all time high of $0.51 on September 6, 2021.

Chart shows despite the Bitcoin crash that dragged every other coins to its knees from May to July 2021, HEX shot up in price during the same period and remained disconnected with the crash and walked its own path to new all time highs even when the market experienced a bloodbath.

The founder of HEX, Richard Heart, who always sticks by the crypto market through thick and thin, is all set to launch a new coin PulseChain and excitement among the investor community has hit the roof.

Heart has kept the launch date of PulseChain under wraps but reports are doing the rounds that it could be launched by the end of 2021. However, none of the developments are confirmed and Heart has chosen not to comment on the launch date until everything is finalized.

Investors believe that PulseChain could see similar growth as HEX and many of them are ready and willing to pour in their money on the very first day of its launch in the hope of making it big.