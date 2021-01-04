Kim Seok-jin, who is popularly known as Jin BTS, has been voted the most Handsome K-Pop Idol of December 2020. In a poll conducted by a website, he has secured the highest number votes to defeat some of the good-looking stars of his generation.

K-Pop Vote website had conducted the poll asking its readers to cast their valuable votes for the deserving candidate. Lakhs of people participated in the poll in which Jin BTS has occupied the numero uno position with 122,294 votes.

The second place has also gone to a member of the BTS. Singer Kim Tae-hyung, popularly known as V, is next position after Jin by garnering 112,997 votes. There was just a little over 10,000 votes which decided the winner and the runner-up in the poll.

Cha Eun-woo, a member of the boy group, Astro, is in the third place. The 23-year old has got 100,500 votes in the poll. He is followed by Kim Jong-in, popularly known as Kai. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group Exo.

Rapper Choi Seung-hyun aka TOP is in the fifth place by earning 93,097 votes. He is part of the boy band group Big Bang. Oh Se-hun, who is popularly known as Sehun is declared the sixth most handsome personality in K-Pop. He has secured 90,751 votes.

The seventh and eighth positions have gone to Mingyu and Wonwoo from the boy band group, Seventeen. They have secured 87,492 and 87,333 votes, respectively.

Lee Tae-yong, popularly known by the mononym Taeyong, from the NCT band is at the ninth place with 87,289 votes, while Kim Myung-soo aka L from Infinite has secured the 10th position with 77,924 votes.

Top 10 Rankings of Most Handsome K-pop Idol:

Jin BTS: 122,294

V BTS: 112,997

Cha Eunwoo Astro: 100,500

Kai EXO: 96,529

T.O.P BIGBANG: 93,097

Sehun EXO: 90,751

Mingyu Seventeen: 87,492

Wonwoo Seventeen: 87,333

Taeyong NCT: 87,289 VOTES

L Infinite: 77,924