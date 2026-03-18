Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Date, Celebrations, Eid Mubarak Messages, Greetings, and Wishes (Video)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 is just around the corner, and the simplest way to wish someone is to send Eid Mubarak messages.

Muslims worldwide are gearing up to celebrate the festival this weekend, which marks the end of Ramadan Fasting.

It is a time for Muslims across the globe to connect with their families and friends while spending time with them.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 is an important Islamic celebration, which will be observed by Muslims around the world this Friday (March 20) or Saturday (March 21). This festival is celebrated annually on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar. It marks the end of a month-long dawn-to-dusk fast.

The celebrations begin with a community prayer, followed by social gatherings with family and friends. Sharing messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes, giving gifts, and sharing meals with family and friends are also part of the celebration. People also buy new clothes, prepare traditional sweets and foods, organize public celebrations, and community gatherings during this festival.

Here is everything to know about Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, including the date, messages, greetings, and wishes to share with friends and family.

When is it?

The last day of Ramadan fasting varies from place to place, depending on the appearance of the crescent moon. In Saudi Arabia and Gulf nations, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday (March 19) if the crescent moon is sighted on Wednesday (March 18). Similarly, Asian countries, including India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and the Maldives, are expected to celebrate Eid on Friday (March 20) if the crescent moon appears on Thursday. Check out the details below:

Saudi Arabia - March 20

Kuwait - March 20

UAE - March 20

Egypt - March 20

Qatar - March 20

Turkey - March 20

Bahrain - March 20

Oman - March 20

US - March 20

UK - March 20

Sri Lanka - March 21

Indonesia - March 21

Maldives - March 21

Malaysia - March 21

Afghanistan - March 21

Pakistan - March 21

Iran - March 21

India - March 21

Bangladesh - March 21

Messages

Eid Mubarak to my wonderful family. May our home always be filled with love, laughter, and blessings.

Eid Mubarak to a wonderful friend. Life becomes brighter when we have friends like you who turn ordinary days into beautiful memories. I'm grateful to celebrate another Eid with you.

Eid Mubarak to the one who completes my world. Your presence in my life feels like a beautiful prayer answered by Allah. I am truly blessed to walk this journey with you.

As we celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2026, I pray that our family continues to grow in faith and love. May every hardship turn into ease, and every prayer be answered in the most beautiful way.

May Allah accept our fasts and reward us with His mercy. On this Eid al-Fitr 2026, I pray for happiness, unity, and everlasting peace in our home.

Wishes

Eid al-Fitr 2026 Mubarak wishes and prayers to you, my dear friend. May your life be filled with endless joy, success, and peace, and may all your dreams come true.

Sending you warm Eid al-Fitr 2026 Mubarak wishes and prayers. May your life shine with positivity and your journey be filled with success.

Wishing you a joyful Eid al-Fitr 2026 filled with success and prosperity. May this occasion inspire new opportunities and continued growth in your professional journey.

O Allah, on this blessed Eid al-Fitr 2026, we come before You with humble hearts. Accept our fasting, forgive our shortcomings, and grant us the strength to walk on the path of righteousness. Fill our lives with peace, guide our decisions, and bless us with opportunities that bring us closer to You.

This festival marks the end of a month observed by over one billion people worldwide — a month of extraordinary personal discipline and spiritual depth. To all observing Eid ul Fitr: your celebration is well deserved. Eid Mubarak.

Greetings

Eid Mubarak to all who are observing this beautiful festival. May the end of Ramadan bring you rest, celebration, and the knowledge that the discipline you maintained this month is something genuinely admirable.

Eid away from home is its own test of faith — the prayer is the same, the takbir is the same, but the specific warmth of your family table is a thousand miles away. May Allah reward your patience and bring you home soon. Eid Mubarak.

If this Ramadan was hard — if you missed fasts, shortened prayers, fell short of what you hoped for yourself — know that effort in the direction of Allah is never wasted. You tried. He saw. Eid Mubarak.

To everyone celebrating Eid ul Fitr today — near and far, in large families and small apartments, in countries where it is a public holiday and in places where you take the day off alone — Eid Mubarak. May Allah accept our Ramadan, bless our homes, and make this year better than the last.