Singapore: Hari Raya Light-Up Draws Crowds to Geylang Serai as Ramadan Bazaar Opens

The rain-soaked streets of Geylang Serai shimmered on February 14 as this year's Hari Raya light-up was officially launched, marking the start of the annual Ramadan bazaar.

Despite heavy showers, more than 1,000 people gathered at Wisma Geylang Serai for the opening ceremony. The event also signalled the beginning of the much-anticipated Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar, a highlight of Singapore's Hari Raya celebrations.

This year's bazaar features more than 500 stalls and will run until Hari Raya Aidilfitri on March 21 — three days longer than last year. For the first time, the market will operate throughout the entire month of Ramadan, which begins next week.

Organisers have introduced new initiatives to encourage digital payments. In partnership with Grab, visitors who use the Grab Dine Out feature can enjoy a 5% discount at participating stalls. Shoppers who make purchases at three different stalls and spend at least S$10 in total can redeem S$3 Grab Dine Out vouchers, usable at more than 1,000 businesses.

Retailers at the bazaar will also have the opportunity to take part in nightly live-streaming sessions on Shopee from 8 pm to midnight, aimed at complementing their on-site operations and expanding their reach online.

Themed "We Celebrate Together", the festivities are designed to welcome people from all backgrounds to experience the spirit of Ramadan. Selected evenings will feature performances by local and regional artistes, while a travelling exhibition by the Malay Heritage Centre will showcase how Ramadan and Hari Raya are observed in Singapore.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong described Geylang Serai as the heart of the Malay and Muslim community in Singapore. He noted that the presence of multiracial families at the light-up and bazaar reflected the enduring strength of Singapore's multicultural society.

In an increasingly polarised world, Singapore stands as an example of how diverse communities can not only coexist but thrive together, he said. He added that the nation's diversity gives it a competitive edge globally and stressed that harmony must be nurtured through conscious effort, mutual respect and commitment across generations.

Also present was Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim. Associate Professor Faishal said the 2026 theme positions Wisma Geylang Serai as a welcoming space where the values of giving, graciousness and gratitude associated with Ramadan and Hari Raya are shared openly.

As the rain eased after the ceremony, Gan, Prof Faishal and several People's Action Party Malay/Muslim MPs and grassroots advisers toured the illuminated streets on an open-deck bus.

The bazaar will operate daily from 10 am to 11.59 pm, with extended hours until 6 am on Hari Raya Aidilfitri. The Hari Raya light-up will continue until March 30.