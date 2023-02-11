Hanteo Music Awards 2023 Winners Day 2:

Hanteo Music Awards 2023 winners of the second day are being announced through a live telecast at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Saturday, February 11. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the annual award ceremony from the comfort of their homes.

A star-studded lineup of celebrities announced the first set of winners on the first day of the Hanteo Music Awards 2023. K-pop rookie groups Billlie and Wei, Korean soloists Younha and Lee Seok Hoon, K-pop stunners Everglow and Jeong Dong Won, Just B, BLITZERS, BLANK2Y, TRI.BE, Stray Kids, NCT 127, Kim Ho Joong, Blackpink, Aespa, STAYC, and Kang Daniel took the home the awards in various categories on Friday, February 10.

S.E.S. member Eugene and comedian Shin Dong Yeop will host the event on Saturday. The lineup for this day of the event includes BE.O, Cignature, Cix, Dreamcatcher, Epex, Fromis.9, Kep1er, NCT Dream, Tempest, TNX, Yena, and Young Tak.

The artists who have performed well in various categories, such as physical album division, digital music, global authentication, social platforms, media, fandom, and portals, are eligible to win awards in different sections. Some award-winning categories for this year are Initial Chodong Record Award, Artist Award, Rookie Award, Special Award, and WhosFandom Award.

The winners of the Initial Chodong Record Award are selected based on album sales, the Artist Award winner is chosen considering the yearly performance of the artist, and Rookie Award is selected based on various achievements in the music industry by newly debuted artists.

Special Award is given to those artists who have promoted special music genres and works with physical albums, digital music, and social media. Lastly, the WhosFandom Award winner is selected only on the basis of fan votes.

Hanteo Music Awards 2023 Winners Day 2:

Special Award

Hiphop: BE'O - WINNER

Trend Award