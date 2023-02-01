Hanteo Music Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Hanteo Music Awards 2023 will take place at the Jamsil Arena to honor the excellence in the music industry. The award ceremony will take place as part of the 30th anniversary of Hanteo Global charts. The organizers recently released details about the star-studded event, including the date, venue, hosts, and lineup.

The first-ever Hanteo Music Awards will be held as a two-day event with a star-studded lineup of celebrities gearing up to perform on stage and present the awards this year. It could begin with a worldwide live broadcast for people across the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK.

Date and Venue

The annual award ceremony will gin with a live telecast from the Jamsil Arena on February 10 and 11. Several K-drama stars and K-pop artists could attend the star-studded event this year.

Hosts and Lineup

S.E.S. member Eugene, CIX member Hyunsuk, and EPEX member Baekseung will host the award show on the first day. On the second day, Shin Dong Yup will join Eugene onstage as a host.

Meanwhile, the first lineup of artists and bands to attend the event include NCT DREAM, Kim Ho Joong, Jeong Dong Won, CIX, WEi, BE'O, TEMPEST, LUCY, and EPEX. Younha, STAYC, Youngtak, Kep1er, Yuju, fromis_9, Dreamcatcher, EVERGLOW, Billlie, and JUST B have also confirmed to attend the first-ever Hanteo Music Awards.

The organizers are planning to make the award show a memorable event for K-pop fans around the world. While the artists and bands from the South Korean music industry get ready with some mesmerizing performances at the ceremony, the fans can prepare themselves to participate in several fun events that will be set up at the venue.

"This awards show is a meaningful event that will take a look back on the history of Hanteo Chart and the last 30 years of K-pop. We will make it so that many global fans will be able to enjoy it," Kwak Young Ho, a representative of Hanteo Chart, shared.

Watch Hanteo Music Awards 2023, which will take place at the Jamsil Arena, live online from anywhere in the world on February 10 and 11.