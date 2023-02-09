Hanteo Music Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch Annual Ceremony from the US, and More

Hanteo Music Awards 2023 will kick-start with a worldwide live telecast from the Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Friday, February 10, at 7 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the annual award ceremony from the comfort of their homes.
The opening ceremony of the first-ever Hanteo Music Awards will take place with a live broadcast on Friday, February 10. The event will begin with red carpet arrivals at 4.30 pm KST. It will be followed by the main award ceremony at 7 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the star-studded award ceremony live online on SBS M.
K-pop fans in Japan can enjoy the show on Mnet Japan and Mnet Smart+. Idol+ will also stream the event live online for Korean music lovers from various parts of the world. The K-pop YouTube Channel will stream the annual award ceremony live online for people from the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK.
Here are the International Airtime Hanteo Music Awards 2023:
- Mexico - 2 am PST
- Canada - 4 am CST
- North America - 5 am EST
- Britain - 10 am BST
- Europe - 11 am GMT
- India - 3.30 pm IST
- Philippines - 6 pm PHT
- Japan - 7 pm JST
- Australia - 8.30 pm ACDT
- Singapore - 6 pm SGT
Hosts and Lineup
S.E.S. member Eugene, CIX member Hyunsuk, and EPEX member Baekseung will host the first day of the event. The lineup for the first day of the event includes Billllie, BLANK2Y, BLITZERS, Everglow, Jeong Dong Won, Just B, Kang Daniel, Kim Ho Joong, Lucy, STAYC, TAN, TRI.BE, VERIVERY, We Dem Boyz, Wei, Younha, and Yuju.
Nomination List
- Global Artist Award - The artists who have performed well in Korea and overseas will be eligible for this award. The awards will be divided into various categories for each continent, including Asia, Africa, Europe, Oceania, North America, and South America. The winners for this category will be selected based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent Global voting score.
- Artist Of The Year Award - The artists who have achieved good results in various indicators, such as music, social platforms, media, global, portal, and fandom, and the artists who outshined in the music industry last year will be eligible for this award. The winners will be chosen based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent judging score, and 20 percent Global voting score.
- Post-Generation Award - The artists, who are expected to be active in the future because of their performances, achievements, and growth in various fields, are eligible for this award. They are considered the next-generation leader artists of the K-pop industry. The winners in this category will be selected based on a 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent judging score, and 30 percent Global voting score.
- Emerging Artist Award - The artists with the potential to perform well in the future given their achievements in various fields last year will be eligible for this award. The winner will be chosen considering a 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent judging score, and 30 percent Global voting score.
- Rookie of the Year Award - The artists who debuted in 2022 and are expected to be active in the future in various fields, including album, music, score, social platforms, media, global, fandom, and portal will be eligible for this award. The winner will be chosen considering a 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent judging score, and 30 percent Global voting score.
- Special Award - The artists who performed well in various fields last year are eligible for this award. The winner will be chosen considering a 30 percent Hanteo Global score, 40 percent judging score, and 30 percent Global voting score.