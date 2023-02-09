Hanteo Music Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch Annual Ceremony from the US, and More

Hanteo Music Awards 2023 will kick-start with a worldwide live telecast from the Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Friday, February 10, at 7 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the annual award ceremony from the comfort of their homes.

The opening ceremony of the first-ever Hanteo Music Awards will take place with a live broadcast on Friday, February 10. The event will begin with red carpet arrivals at 4.30 pm KST. It will be followed by the main award ceremony at 7 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the star-studded award ceremony live online on SBS M.

K-pop fans in Japan can enjoy the show on Mnet Japan and Mnet Smart+. Idol+ will also stream the event live online for Korean music lovers from various parts of the world. The K-pop YouTube Channel will stream the annual award ceremony live online for people from the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK.

Here are the International Airtime Hanteo Music Awards 2023:

Mexico - 2 am PST

Canada - 4 am CST

North America - 5 am EST

Britain - 10 am BST

Europe - 11 am GMT

India - 3.30 pm IST

Philippines - 6 pm PHT

Japan - 7 pm JST

Australia - 8.30 pm ACDT

Singapore - 6 pm SGT

Hosts and Lineup

S.E.S. member Eugene, CIX member Hyunsuk, and EPEX member Baekseung will host the first day of the event. The lineup for the first day of the event includes Billllie, BLANK2Y, BLITZERS, Everglow, Jeong Dong Won, Just B, Kang Daniel, Kim Ho Joong, Lucy, STAYC, TAN, TRI.BE, VERIVERY, We Dem Boyz, Wei, Younha, and Yuju.

Nomination List