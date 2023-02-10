Hanteo Music Awards 2023 winners are being revealed through a live broadcast at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Friday, February 10. The artists who have performed well in various categories, such as physical album division, digital music, global authentication, social platforms, media, fandom, and portals, are eligible to win awards in different sections.

Some award-winning categories for this year are Initial Chodong Record Award, Artist Award, Rookie Award, Special Award, and WhosFandom Award. The winners of the Initial Chodong Record Award are selected based on album sales, the Artist Award winner is chosen considering the yearly performance of the artist, and Rookie Award is selected based on various achievements in the music industry by newly debuted artists.

Special Award is given to those artists who have promoted special music genres and works with physical albums, digital music, and social media. Lastly, the WhosFandom Award winner is selected only based on fan votes.

S.E.S. member Eugene, CIX member Hyunsuk, and EPEX member Baekseung will host the first day of the event. The lineup for the first day of the event includes Billllie, BLANK2Y, BLITZERS, Everglow, Jeong Dong Won, Just B, Kang Daniel, Kim Ho Joong, Lucy, STAYC, TAN, TRI.BE, VERIVERY, We Dem Boyz, Wei, Younha, and Yuju.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the annual award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes.

The winners of the Hanteo Music Awards 2023 are being announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities on Friday.

Hanteo Music Awards 2023 Winners Day 1

Male Rookie Of The Year

Nine.I

Black Level

BLANK2Y

SUPERKIND

XEED

AIMERS

ATBO

Younite

Jwiiver

Tempest

Trendz

TAN

TNX

Female Rookie Of The Year

New Jeans

Limelight

Lapillus

Le Sserafim

Mimiirose

Viviz

Irris

ILY:1

Artbeat

Nmixx

Emerging Artist Award

Drippin

Mirae

BE'O

Billlie

E'LAST

Omega X

Wei

Weeekly

Epex

Jo Yuri

Kingdom

Purple Kiss

P1Harmony

Post Generation Award

Kang Daniel

The Boyz

DKZ

Verivery

Big Naughty

CIX

Everglow

AB6IX

ONEUS

Jeon Sumi

Jeong Dong Won

Kard

Cravity

T01

Fromis_9

Artist Of The Year