Golden Disc Awards 2023 winners will be announced by a star-studded line-up of celebrities at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, January 7. Popular K-pop bands and artists, including BTS, Seventeen, Red Velvet, IU, PSY, and Lim Young Woong, are nominated for the Main Award (Bonsang).
Korean music lovers across the globe are curious to know who will take home the Grand Prize (Daesang) during the 37th annual Golden Disc Awards. The final winners in this category will be chosen based on a 60 percent sales count until mid-December 2022 and 40 percent expert panel scores.
The annual award ceremony will be hosted by Lee Da Hee, Sung Si Kyung, Park So Dam, and 2PM Nichkhun. The K-pop artists and bands who are lined up to perform on the award night include NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, TREASURE, (G)I-DLE, BE'O, BIG Naughty, IVE, BTS member J-Hope, PSY, Younha, Jay Park, MeloMance's Kim Min Seok, Lim Young Woong, and MAMAMOO member Moonbyul.
The award show will begin with a live worldwide broadcast from the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at 8 pm KST. Here is how people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes.
Golden Disc Awards 2023 Complete Winners List:
Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- (G)I-DLE for TOMBOY
- BE'O for Counting Stars (Feat. Beenzino)
- BIG Naughty for Beyond Love (Feat. 10CM)
- BIGBANG for Still Life
- BLACKPINK for Pink Venom
- GOT the beat for Step Back
- IVE for LOVE DIVE
- LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS
- MSG Wannabe (M.O.M) for Do you want to hear
- NewJeans for Attention
- Choi Ye Na for SMILEY (Feat. BIBI)
- KyoungSeo for Dear my X
- MeloMance's Kim Min Seok for DrunKen Confession
- TWICE's Nayeon for POP!
- Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm
- Jay Park for GANADARA (Feat. IU)
- PSY for That That (prod. & feat. BTS's Suga)
- IU for Drama
- Lee Mujin for When it snows (Feat. Heize)
- Lim Young Woong for Our Blues, Our Life
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for INVU
Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- (G)I-DLE for I love
- ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT
- BLACKPINK for BORN PINK
- ENHYPEN for MANIFESTO : DAY 1
- ITZY for CHECKMATE
- BTS member J-Hope for Jack In The Box
- NCT for Universe
- NCT 127 â€“for 2 Baddies
- NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode
- SMTOWN for 2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS
- Stray Kids for MAXIDENT
- TREASURE for THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE
- TWICE for BETWEEN 1&2
- Kim Ho Joong for PANORAMA
- TWICE's Nayeon for IM NAYEON
- THE BOYZ for BE AWARE
- Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm
- BTS for Proof
- SEVENTEEN for Face the Sun
- Youngtak for MMM
- Lim Young Woong for IM HERO
Rookie Artist of the Year
- ATBO
- Billlie
- BLANK2Y
- IVE
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- TEMPEST
- TNX
- Xdinary Heroes
- Choi Ye Nac
Most Popular Artist Award
- (G)I-dle
- Ateez
- Be'O
- Big Naughty
- Big Bang
- Blackpink
- BTS
- Choi Ye-na
- Enhypen
- Got the Beat
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- J-Hope
- Jay Park
- Kim Ho-joong
- Kim Min-seok
- Kyoung Seo
- Le Sserafim
- Lee Mu-jin
- Lim Young-woong
- MSG Wannabe (M.O.M)
- Nayeon
- NCT
- NCT 127
- NCT Dream
- NewJeans
- Psy
- Red Velvet
- Seventeen
- SM Town
- Stray Kids
- Taeyeon
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- Twice
- Young Tak