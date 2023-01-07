Golden Disc Awards 2023 winners will be announced by a star-studded line-up of celebrities at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, January 7. Popular K-pop bands and artists, including BTS, Seventeen, Red Velvet, IU, PSY, and Lim Young Woong, are nominated for the Main Award (Bonsang).

Korean music lovers across the globe are curious to know who will take home the Grand Prize (Daesang) during the 37th annual Golden Disc Awards. The final winners in this category will be chosen based on a 60 percent sales count until mid-December 2022 and 40 percent expert panel scores.

The annual award ceremony will be hosted by Lee Da Hee, Sung Si Kyung, Park So Dam, and 2PM Nichkhun. The K-pop artists and bands who are lined up to perform on the award night include NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, TREASURE, (G)I-DLE, BE'O, BIG Naughty, IVE, BTS member J-Hope, PSY, Younha, Jay Park, MeloMance's Kim Min Seok, Lim Young Woong, and MAMAMOO member Moonbyul.

The award show will begin with a live worldwide broadcast from the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at 8 pm KST. Here is how people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes.

Golden Disc Awards 2023 Complete Winners List:

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE for TOMBOY

BE'O for Counting Stars (Feat. Beenzino)

BIG Naughty for Beyond Love (Feat. 10CM)

BIGBANG for Still Life

BLACKPINK for Pink Venom

GOT the beat for Step Back

IVE for LOVE DIVE

LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS

MSG Wannabe (M.O.M) for Do you want to hear

NewJeans for Attention

Choi Ye Na for SMILEY (Feat. BIBI)

KyoungSeo for Dear my X

MeloMance's Kim Min Seok for DrunKen Confession

TWICE's Nayeon for POP!

Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm

Jay Park for GANADARA (Feat. IU)

PSY for That That (prod. & feat. BTS's Suga)

IU for Drama

Lee Mujin for When it snows (Feat. Heize)

Lim Young Woong for Our Blues, Our Life

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for INVU

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE for I love

ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT

BLACKPINK for BORN PINK

ENHYPEN for MANIFESTO : DAY 1

ITZY for CHECKMATE

BTS member J-Hope for Jack In The Box

NCT for Universe

NCT 127 â€“for 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode

SMTOWN for 2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS

Stray Kids for MAXIDENT

TREASURE for THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE

TWICE for BETWEEN 1&2

Kim Ho Joong for PANORAMA

TWICE's Nayeon for IM NAYEON

THE BOYZ for BE AWARE

Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm

BTS for Proof

SEVENTEEN for Face the Sun

Youngtak for MMM

Lim Young Woong for IM HERO

Rookie Artist of the Year

ATBO

Billlie

BLANK2Y

IVE

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

TEMPEST

TNX

Xdinary Heroes

Choi Ye Nac

Most Popular Artist Award