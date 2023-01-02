Golden Disc Awards 2023 Performers, Presenters, Nominees, and More

Golden Disc Awards 2023 will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand with a worldwide live telecast on Saturday, January 7, at 8 pm KST. Lee Da Hee, Sung Si Kyung, Park So Dam, and 2PM member Nichkhum will host the annual award ceremony this year.

Da Hee and Si Kyung are returning as hosts for the fourth consecutive year. The two artists gained the recognition of being the most trustworthy MC duo through their past performances. Meanwhile, So Dam will return as a host after a year, and Nichkhum will host the event for the first time.

With just a week left for the 37th annual Golden Disc Awards, the organizers have released some details about the star-studded event, including the performers' line-up, nomination list, and live streaming details. Here is everything to know about the annual award show.

Performers

Globally known K-pop groups and artists such as Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, Seventeen, PSY, and BTS member J-Hope will perform at the annual award ceremony. The other confirmed performing artists are the members of K-pop bands NewJeans, Le SSERAFIM, TREASURE, (G)I-DLE, IVE, BE'O, and Big Naughty. Artist Younha will also join the performers' line-up.

(G)I-DLE and PSY have been nominated for the Bonsang in the digital song division for TOMBOY and That That. The girl group has also been added for the Bonsang in the album division with I love. Girl band IVE has also been nominated for a Bonsang. Another nominee for the Bonsang is J-Hope. He has been nominated for his album Jack In The Box.

Nomination List

The complete list of nominees for the 37th annual Golden Disc Awards has been revealed. Albums and songs released between November 2021 and November 2022 were eligible for nominations this year. Only albums with six tracks, excluding OSTs and project songs for television programs, intros, outros, and instrumental music, were included in the nomination list for album division.

The Grand Prize (Daesang) and Main Award (Bonsang) winners will be selected based on sales count and expert panel scores -- 60 percent of the sales count and 40 percent of panel scores will be considered for selecting the winners.

Golden Disc Awards 2023 Nomination List

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE for TOMBOY

BE'O for Counting Stars (Feat. Beenzino)

BIG Naughty for Beyond Love (Feat. 10CM)

BIGBANG for Still Life

BLACKPINK for Pink Venom

GOT the beat for Step Back

IVE for LOVE DIVE

LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS

MSG Wannabe (M.O.M) for Do you want to hear

NewJeans for Attention

Choi Ye Na for SMILEY (Feat. BIBI)

KyoungSeo for Dear my X

MeloMance's Kim Min Seok for DrunKen Confession

TWICE's Nayeon for POP!

Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm

Jay Park for GANADARA (Feat. IU)

PSY for That That (prod. & feat. BTS's Suga)

IU for Drama

Lee Mujin for When it snows (Feat. Heize)

Lim Young Woong for Our Blues, Our Life

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for INVU

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE for I love

ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT

BLACKPINK for BORN PINK

ENHYPEN for MANIFESTO : DAY 1

ITZY for CHECKMATE

BTS member J-Hope for Jack In The Box

NCT for Universe

NCT 127 â€“for 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode

SMTOWN for 2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS

Stray Kids for MAXIDENT

TREASURE for THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE

TWICE for BETWEEN 1&2

Kim Ho Joong for PANORAMA

TWICE's Nayeon for IM NAYEON

THE BOYZ for BE AWARE

Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm

BTS for Proof

SEVENTEEN for Face the Sun

Youngtak for MMM

Lim Young Woong for IM HERO

Rookie Artist of the Year