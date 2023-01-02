Golden Disc Awards 2023 Performers, Presenters, Nominees, and More

Golden Disc Awards 2023 will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand with a worldwide live telecast on Saturday, January 7, at 8 pm KST. Lee Da Hee, Sung Si Kyung, Park So Dam, and 2PM member Nichkhum will host the annual award ceremony this year.
Da Hee and Si Kyung are returning as hosts for the fourth consecutive year. The two artists gained the recognition of being the most trustworthy MC duo through their past performances. Meanwhile, So Dam will return as a host after a year, and Nichkhum will host the event for the first time.
With just a week left for the 37th annual Golden Disc Awards, the organizers have released some details about the star-studded event, including the performers' line-up, nomination list, and live streaming details. Here is everything to know about the annual award show.
Performers
Globally known K-pop groups and artists such as Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, Seventeen, PSY, and BTS member J-Hope will perform at the annual award ceremony. The other confirmed performing artists are the members of K-pop bands NewJeans, Le SSERAFIM, TREASURE, (G)I-DLE, IVE, BE'O, and Big Naughty. Artist Younha will also join the performers' line-up.
(G)I-DLE and PSY have been nominated for the Bonsang in the digital song division for TOMBOY and That That. The girl group has also been added for the Bonsang in the album division with I love. Girl band IVE has also been nominated for a Bonsang. Another nominee for the Bonsang is J-Hope. He has been nominated for his album Jack In The Box.
Nomination List
The complete list of nominees for the 37th annual Golden Disc Awards has been revealed. Albums and songs released between November 2021 and November 2022 were eligible for nominations this year. Only albums with six tracks, excluding OSTs and project songs for television programs, intros, outros, and instrumental music, were included in the nomination list for album division.
The Grand Prize (Daesang) and Main Award (Bonsang) winners will be selected based on sales count and expert panel scores -- 60 percent of the sales count and 40 percent of panel scores will be considered for selecting the winners.
Golden Disc Awards 2023 Nomination List
Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- (G)I-DLE for TOMBOY
- BE'O for Counting Stars (Feat. Beenzino)
- BIG Naughty for Beyond Love (Feat. 10CM)
- BIGBANG for Still Life
- BLACKPINK for Pink Venom
- GOT the beat for Step Back
- IVE for LOVE DIVE
- LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS
- MSG Wannabe (M.O.M) for Do you want to hear
- NewJeans for Attention
- Choi Ye Na for SMILEY (Feat. BIBI)
- KyoungSeo for Dear my X
- MeloMance's Kim Min Seok for DrunKen Confession
- TWICE's Nayeon for POP!
- Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm
- Jay Park for GANADARA (Feat. IU)
- PSY for That That (prod. & feat. BTS's Suga)
- IU for Drama
- Lee Mujin for When it snows (Feat. Heize)
- Lim Young Woong for Our Blues, Our Life
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for INVU
Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- (G)I-DLE for I love
- ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT
- BLACKPINK for BORN PINK
- ENHYPEN for MANIFESTO : DAY 1
- ITZY for CHECKMATE
- BTS member J-Hope for Jack In The Box
- NCT for Universe
- NCT 127 â€“for 2 Baddies
- NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode
- SMTOWN for 2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS
- Stray Kids for MAXIDENT
- TREASURE for THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE
- TWICE for BETWEEN 1&2
- Kim Ho Joong for PANORAMA
- TWICE's Nayeon for IM NAYEON
- THE BOYZ for BE AWARE
- Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm
- BTS for Proof
- SEVENTEEN for Face the Sun
- Youngtak for MMM
- Lim Young Woong for IM HERO
Rookie Artist of the Year
- ATBO
- Billlie
- BLANK2Y
- IVE
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- TEMPEST
- TNX
- Xdinary Heroes
- Choi Ye Nac