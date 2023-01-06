Golden Disc Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

Golden Disc Awards 2023 will take place at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, January 7, with a worldwide live broadcast. The annual star-studded event will begin at 8 pm KST, and people in South Korea can watch the show on JTBC2 and JTBC4. K-pop fans in Japan can enjoy the show on TBS.
Korean music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Philippines, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the main event online on TikTok.
More than 15 K-pop bands and artists, including BTS member J-Hope, Stray Kids, and ENHYPEN, will attend the 37th annual Golden Disc Awards in person. For people in countries like India and Indonesia, where TikTok is banned, the highlights of the annual award ceremony will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Golden Disc Awards.
Here is the International Airtime:
- Singapore - 7 pm
- Philippines - 7 pm
- Japan - 8 pm
- Australia - 4.30 pm
- Europe - 12 pm
- UK - 11 am
- US - 6 am
- Canada - 5 am
- Mexico - 3 am
Hosts and Line-up
Lee Da Hee, Sung Si Kyung, and Park So Dam are returning as hosts of this star-studded award show again this year. 2PM member Nichkhum will join them as a rookie MC of this annual event. He will use his Thai and Korean language skills to connect with the fans.
The performers' line-up includes NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Seventeen, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, Treasure, (G)I-DLE, BE'O, BIG Naughty, IVE, BTS's J-Hope, PSY, Younha, Jay Park, MeloMance's Kim Min Seok, Lim Young Woong, and MAMAMOO member Moonbyul.
Golden Disc Awards 2023 Nomination List
Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- (G)I-DLE for TOMBOY
- BE'O for Counting Stars (Feat. Beenzino)
- BIG Naughty for Beyond Love (Feat. 10CM)
- BIGBANG for Still Life
- BLACKPINK for Pink Venom
- GOT the beat for Step Back
- IVE for LOVE DIVE
- LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS
- MSG Wannabe (M.O.M) for Do you want to hear
- NewJeans for Attention
- Choi Ye Na for SMILEY (Feat. BIBI)
- KyoungSeo for Dear my X
- MeloMance's Kim Min Seok for DrunKen Confession
- TWICE's Nayeon for POP!
- Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm
- Jay Park for GANADARA (Feat. IU)
- PSY for That That (prod. & feat. BTS's Suga)
- IU for Drama
- Lee Mujin for When it snows (Feat. Heize)
- Lim Young Woong for Our Blues, Our Life
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for INVU
Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- (G)I-DLE for I love
- ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT
- BLACKPINK for BORN PINK
- ENHYPEN for MANIFESTO : DAY 1
- ITZY for CHECKMATE
- BTS member J-Hope for Jack In The Box
- NCT for Universe
- NCT 127 â€“for 2 Baddies
- NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode
- SMTOWN for 2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS
- Stray Kids for MAXIDENT
- TREASURE for THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE
- TWICE for BETWEEN 1&2
- Kim Ho Joong for PANORAMA
- TWICE's Nayeon for IM NAYEON
- THE BOYZ for BE AWARE
- Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm
- BTS for Proof
- SEVENTEEN for Face the Sun
- Youngtak for MMM
- Lim Young Woong for IM HERO
Rookie Artist of the Year
- ATBO
- Billlie
- BLANK2Y
- IVE
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- TEMPEST
- TNX
- Xdinary Heroes
- Choi Ye Nac