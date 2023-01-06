Golden Disc Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

Golden Disc Awards 2023 will take place at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, January 7, with a worldwide live broadcast. The annual star-studded event will begin at 8 pm KST, and people in South Korea can watch the show on JTBC2 and JTBC4. K-pop fans in Japan can enjoy the show on TBS.

Korean music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Philippines, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the main event online on TikTok.

More than 15 K-pop bands and artists, including BTS member J-Hope, Stray Kids, and ENHYPEN, will attend the 37th annual Golden Disc Awards in person. For people in countries like India and Indonesia, where TikTok is banned, the highlights of the annual award ceremony will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Golden Disc Awards.

Here is the International Airtime:

Singapore - 7 pm

Philippines - 7 pm

Japan - 8 pm

Australia - 4.30 pm

Europe - 12 pm

UK - 11 am

US - 6 am

Canada - 5 am

Mexico - 3 am

Hosts and Line-up

Lee Da Hee, Sung Si Kyung, and Park So Dam are returning as hosts of this star-studded award show again this year. 2PM member Nichkhum will join them as a rookie MC of this annual event. He will use his Thai and Korean language skills to connect with the fans.

The performers' line-up includes NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Seventeen, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, Treasure, (G)I-DLE, BE'O, BIG Naughty, IVE, BTS's J-Hope, PSY, Younha, Jay Park, MeloMance's Kim Min Seok, Lim Young Woong, and MAMAMOO member Moonbyul.

Golden Disc Awards 2023 Nomination List

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE for TOMBOY

BE'O for Counting Stars (Feat. Beenzino)

BIG Naughty for Beyond Love (Feat. 10CM)

BIGBANG for Still Life

BLACKPINK for Pink Venom

GOT the beat for Step Back

IVE for LOVE DIVE

LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS

MSG Wannabe (M.O.M) for Do you want to hear

NewJeans for Attention

Choi Ye Na for SMILEY (Feat. BIBI)

KyoungSeo for Dear my X

MeloMance's Kim Min Seok for DrunKen Confession

TWICE's Nayeon for POP!

Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm

Jay Park for GANADARA (Feat. IU)

PSY for That That (prod. & feat. BTS's Suga)

IU for Drama

Lee Mujin for When it snows (Feat. Heize)

Lim Young Woong for Our Blues, Our Life

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for INVU

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE for I love

ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT

BLACKPINK for BORN PINK

ENHYPEN for MANIFESTO : DAY 1

ITZY for CHECKMATE

BTS member J-Hope for Jack In The Box

NCT for Universe

NCT 127 â€“for 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode

SMTOWN for 2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS

Stray Kids for MAXIDENT

TREASURE for THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE

TWICE for BETWEEN 1&2

Kim Ho Joong for PANORAMA

TWICE's Nayeon for IM NAYEON

THE BOYZ for BE AWARE

Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm

BTS for Proof

SEVENTEEN for Face the Sun

Youngtak for MMM

Lim Young Woong for IM HERO

Rookie Artist of the Year