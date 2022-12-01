Golden Disc Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2023 will be held with a live broadcast worldwide at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on January 7, 2023. The annual award ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup of celebrities as presenters and performers as the organizers are planning to attract a diverse population of K-pop fans from various parts of the world.

The award show is held abroad for the first time in nearly a decade. The 26th edition of the annual event was held in Japan, the 27th in Malaysia, and the 29th in China. The Rajamangala National Stadium can accommodate nearly 50,000 people and was the host of several musical events. Artists like Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, and BTS have performed in this stadium.

The organizers want to focus on the achievements of k-pop and its global reach this year. Through the award show, they plan to connecting diverse music fans at home and abroad through K-pop. According to them, GDA will try to match K-pop's expansion to the global music market.

"K-pop's influence is gradually expanding in the global music market. Even amidst the pandemic, K-pop has leaped and made surprising results. Golden Disc Awards is trying to match the pace of K-pop's expansion. We will let the world know of K-pop's outstanding achievements and make it so that more diverse music fans at home and abroad can connect through K-pop", the award committee shared.

Here is everything about the 37th annual Golden Disc Awards, including the date, venue, host, and Lineup.

Date, Venue, and Live Stream Details

As mentioned above, the 37th annual award show will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 7, 2023. The star-studded event is likely, to begin with, a worldwide live broadcast at 6 pm KST. JTBC and JTBC 2 have been telecasting the show live online in the past few years.

However, the organizers have not revealed the broadcasting platforms for this year. So, Korean music lovers worldwide will have to wait for an official announcement to know the details.

Hosts, Presenters, and Performers

Lee Seung-gi and Sung Si-kyung have hosted the award show for the last five years. They may return as hosts for the sixth consecutive year. Lee Da Hee also served as a host for three years since 2020. The actress may also reprise her role as host once again this year.

K-pop fans worldwide can also look forward to a star-studded celebrities as presenters and performers this year. Globally known K-pop groups and artists, including Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Lim Young Woong, and MONSTA X, might take the stage on fire with their performances. Rookie bands, like LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, IVE, and NMIXX, could join the performers' list this year.

The organizers would be reveal the details about presenters, performers, and hosts for the 37th Golden Disc Awards in the upcoming weeks.

Nomination List

The songs and albums released between November 2021 and November 2022 will be eligible for nominations. The nomination categories include Digital Daesang (Song of the Year), Disc Daesang (Album of the Year), Digital Song Bonsang, Album Bonsang, Rookie Artist of the Year, and Seezn Most Popular Artist Award.

Stay tuned for the complete nomination list and the voting details.