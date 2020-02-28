Goldberg has emerged victorious against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown event held in Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, 27 February. Thus winning WWE Universal title and will defend it at WrestleMania 36, possibly against Roman Reigns.

However, prior to the match, Goldberg spoke with Sports Illustrated where he expressed his feeling about erasing the bad memory of last year's Super ShowDown against The Undertaker. "I need to erase my last performance here, first and foremost," the website quoted him as saying, speaking from Saudi Arabia.

He had a botched match against The Undertaker last year as he the match witnessed plenty of errors which ended with an unplanned finish. Goldberg suffered a concussion in the initial stage itself and he did not recover, thereafter.

Talking about his performance in the clash, Goldberg said, "I knocked myself out 30 seconds into the match, and I performed like a school child. That's one of the reasons I'm back, and this is my opportunity to do it.

My internal clock is ticking, and I don't know when it's going to stop in terms of my ability to put these boots on and continue to do what I used to do. And when I'm posed with a challenge, I'm a defensive lineman, I don't turn it down."

Meanwhile, Goldberg, after defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, is honoured to be holding the title again. He claims that his dream has come true.

"It's something you always shoot for, but the older you get, the further that pinnacle is away you think, and I'm just... I'm in awe. I had to hit him with everything I had, as quickly as I had, as quickly as I could. Catch him on surprise, catch him off guard, just like I did Brock Lesnar. You know, you gotta hit guys before they're ready, especially at my age. So, it worked, I'll just strike it up as another conquest," Bill Goldberg is quoted as saying by WWE Inc.