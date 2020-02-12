Roman Reigns has stated that he would like to have a face-off with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt over WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. He has set his eyes on WWE Universal Title which he relinquished in 2018 due to health issues.

At the press conference of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns said that he aims to get back WWE Universal Title from Bray Wyatt, while expressing his respect for Gold Berg.

"Nobody took that title from me, I had to relinquish it due to circumstances. So, I'd just prefer my title. Honestly, from a completely honest standpoint, I would much rather face The Fiend. He's busted his ass all year long for it," WWE Inc quotes him as saying when Roman Reigns was asked to choose an opponent between Goldberg and Wyatt.

Explaining further, Roman Reigns said, "No offense to Goldberg, I think he's a great performer, he's a great Superstar, but I'm into the future right now and helping out the guys who can be in the locker room with me, and there's no doubt that The Fiend has put a lot of work into what he's done, but as we all have. So, like I said, it's my time now. We've h ad fun with that Fun House, but it's time to bring it home."

Roman Reigns is scheduled to take on Daniel Bryan, King Baron Corbin, WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman, Robert Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura at the Elimination Chamber in 8 March. The winner of the match will get the opportunity to challenge for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 36.

Whereas Fiend is facing Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27 and the winner of this match will have a face-off with the winner of the aforementioned other Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania 36.