It was reported recently that The Undertaker was spotted at the WWE's Performance Center. Thus giving an indication of his return to the sports-entertainment ahead of WrestleMania 36, which will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.[. Now, there is an update on his comeback to WWE.

According to PWInsider, The Deadman will be seen at WWE Raw on 9 March at One Arena in Washington, DC. He is presently in Saudi Arabia to take part in Super ShowDown. He will kick-start the new feud with AJ Styles, leading to their clash at WrestleMania 36.

The fans of WWE can expect a lot more from the Monday Night Raw episode of WWE on 9 March. It is because Edge is reportedly being advertised for the event where he is expected to give "live medical update" on his condition, the website adds.

After staying away for nine years due to career-threatening, The Rated R Superstar returned to WWE at Royal Rumble, followed by an appearance on Raw, the following night. His wife Beth Phoenix, WWE Hall of Famer, will be appearing in forthcoming Raw episode.

Apart from Edge and Taker, Shayna Baszler is reported to make an appearance on 9 March episode.

Coming back to The Phenom, the 54-year old does not appear in WWE like before and he had his last match at Extreme Rules in July 2019. He had partnered with Roman Reigns in the doubles match against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. A month before it, the Deadman had a disastrous match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown.