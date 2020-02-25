Goldberg has spoken about his poorly-received match against The Undertaker last year at Super Showdown. He has said that he was disappointed with the overall match although he is happy with both the wrestlers' performance considering their age.

"My match with Taker was the perfect storm with no good. At the end of the day, I was not in the ring for two years. It was 150 degrees. Undertaker and I never worked together before," WWE Inc quotes Goldberg as saying in an interview with Total Slam Podcast.

The 53-year old says, "My character is based on realism. My character is based on intensity and sometimes I forget I'm a little bit older than I used to be and my body is not [the same]. It was a spot over the years that I knocked myself out at times. Why? Because I refuse to do in there something that doesn't looks real. If I'm going to do something, I'm going to do it 100 percent. If I knocked myself out, so be it, I knocked myself out,"

Goldberg takes the blame on himself for going to hard on himself and stated that he wanted to give a best show to the fans and his family. The WWE Hall of Famer claims, "I wanted to complete a dream of my and have a good match with Taker, but it doesn't always turn out the way you want and unfortunately it was on TV. Everybody in the world saw it... but hey, what match defies a human being? For two weeks I felt bad about it, and I think Taker and I should get a pat on the back for putting ourselves out there at our age and doing the things that we do to entertain the people."

Goldberg had suffered concussion in the match against The Undertaker and both the icons had their own share of drawbacks as some of their moves were not up to the mark. In the end, the match got a thumbs-down from the fans.

Nonetheless, Goldberg, on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broke Skull Sessions, indicated that he wants to have one more match with The Undertaker.