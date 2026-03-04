Gold rises over 1% amid U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Spot gold trades near $5,168 per ounce Wednesday.

Oil and gas prices surge as Middle East exports stall.

Higher energy prices complicate outlook for Fed rate cuts.

On Wednesday, gold prices had gained over one per cent as investors reverted back to the safe-haven assets due to the heightening U.S. Iranian attacks coupled with increasing fears that the upheavals in the Middle East energy markets would result in further destabilisation in the worldwide economy.

Spot gold increased by 1.6 percent to 5,168.69 per ounce in 0249 GMT, after a low of over one week witnessed in the previous session. U.S. gold futures to be delivered in April increased 1.1 percent to reach $5,178.40, as reported by Reuters market operations. The recovery came after a severe sell-off on Tuesday when bullion was subject to a loss of over 4% to hit its lowest point since February 20.

The cause of that downward move was a stronger U.S. dollar and lower anticipations of interest rate reductions soon as the oil-driven inflation risks escalated. New geopolitical tension assisted to reverse the negative trend. The increasing military activities in the Middle East have increased investor fears about supply interruptions and the overall financial market volatility.

I believe that to make gold shrug it off, over the span of a series of days, would not be remarkable because it has tended into its own story and has been steady no matter what the dollar is doing, no matter what yields have been doing since the start of last year, Tastylive Global Macro head Ilya Spivak said. Reuters maintains that geopolitical uncertainty has caused investors to turn to bullion more and more and global markets respond to increasing energy prices and supply shocks.

Power Shock Contributes Inflation Issues

The rising price of gold is an outcome of how the market of oil and natural gas reacts to the conflict. Shipping lanes and production facilities have been attacked in some parts of Middle East disrupting energy exportations, which have driven the price of crude higher. The increasing energy price is causing concerns that inflation might pick up once more even when the key central banks had started hinting at possible distribution of monetary policy.

The future of long term oil prices has led investors to reevaluate future anticipations of interest rate reduction in the United States and in other regions. Christopher Wong, an OCBC strategist, claimed that the increase in oil prices is making the outlook of the monetary policy more challenging. Inflationary concerns were further complicated by increased prices of oil due to rising geopolitical tensions in Iran as well as the fact that the prospects of monetary easing were becoming complicated.

Global equities have also been impacted by the effect of the conflict. The Asian, European, and the United States stock markets have been more volatile in the recent sessions as investors re-evaluate the risk exposure. The FedWatch tool of the CME Group shows that traders are now anticipating that the Federal Reserve of the U.S. will fail to make any change in the interest rates by the end of its next policy meeting which is scheduled to be held on March 18.

Although, as a rule, an increase in interest rates makes the non-yielding asset like gold less attractive, analysts observe that the geopolitical instability usually balances that trend by increasing the safe-haven demand. Wong also said that the general drivers that favor gold have not changed much with the new price fluctuations. The fundamental tenets (of gold) have not changed substantially. Such structural causes like the uncertainty in geopolitical affairs, policy uncertain, and portfolio diversification requirements are not changed, he said.

Precious Metals Recovery on Sudden Slump

Other precious metals too posted good gains following steep losses in the last session. Spot silver increased 3.5 per cent to $84.92 per ounce following a decline of over 8 per cent the previous day. Platinum improved 2.7 to be at 2139.56 per ounce whereas palladium went up 1.6 to 1673.87. The rebound is a reconsideration of hard asset demand by investors with a rise in geopolitical risks in both energy markets and financial markets.

Precious metals are said to be hedged in the inflation and also the instability of the market. One of the most important sources of sentiment has been oil market volatility. Analysts are concerned that persistent upheavals in the energy imports into the Middle East may continue blocading the crude oil prices and lead to heightening inflationary stresses all over the world.

Meanwhile, the unpredictability of the time and size of the conflict has rendered financial markets extremely sensitive to geopolitical news. The changes of risk sentiment in recent days have been massive as the risks of commodities, currencies and equities fluctuate rapidly.

Regardless of the turbulence, most analysts reckon that the overall bullish gilds trend will not be affected since investors are looking at gold to offer them protection against geopolitical risk, policy unpredictability and possible inflation shocks. In the meantime, the recovery of bullion brings to the fore the speed at which demand of safe-haven assets can revert as world strife increases and the energy markets are again disturbed.