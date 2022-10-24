Genie Music Awards 2022 How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Genie Music Awards 2022 is only two weeks away, and the organizers have shared some details about the upcoming event. The annual award ceremony and music festival will feature live onstage performances of famous K-pop artists and bands, including Red Velvet and IVE.

Korean music lovers from various parts of the globe, such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the Middle East, can watch the award show live online from the comfort of their own home through various streaming platforms.

After a short hiatus last year, Genie Music Awards is returning as an in-person event this year with a star-studded lineup. The organizing committee recently shared the first lineup of artists attending the annual award ceremony. They also shared the nomination list for this year.

Here is everything about the Genie Music Awards 2022, including the date, venue, host, lineup, nomination list, and live streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Time

The annual award ceremony will take place at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon on November 8. It will begin with a live telecast at 7 pm KST. The organizers' Genie Music and ENA are yet to confirm the start time of the annual event. So, the fans will have to wait a little longer to know more about it.

Host and Lineup

Television host Jun Hyun Moo will host the annual award ceremony this year. The first lineup of artists confirmed to attend the star-studded event is Red Velvet, IVE, and (G) I-DLE. The organizers could soon reveal the list of other K-pop bands and artists participating in the award show.

Live Stream Details

South Korea can watch the annual award ceremony live online on ENA Tuesday, November 8. Korean music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, will have to wait until the organizers release the streaming details.

Nomination List

The nominees were selected from the list of music released between October 1, 2021, to October 5, 2022. The nomination categories include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Genie Music Popularity Award, Best Boy Group, Best Girl Group, Best Male Solo Artist, and Best Female Solo Artist.

Genie Music Awards 2022 Nomination List:

Artist of the Year

Kim Ho Joong

SEVENTEEN

PSY

IU

Lee Chan Won

Lim Young Woong

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

IVE

NCT DREAM

(G)I-DLE

Song of the Year

BIGBANG for Still Life

Lim Young Woong for Our Blues, Our Life

Big Naughty for Beyond Love featuring 10cm

MeloMance's Kim Min Seok for Drunken Confession

BE'O for Counting Stars

Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm

IVE for LOVE DIVE

IU for Strawberry Moon

PSY for That That featuring BTS' Suga

(G)I-DLE for TOMBOY

Album of the Year

PSY for PSY 9th

BLACKPINK for BORN PINK

NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode

(G)I-DLE for I NEVER DIE

Kim Young Woong for Im Hero

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for INVU

Kim Ho Joong for Panorama

BTS for Proof

SEVENTEEN for Face the Sun

Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm

Genie Music Popularity Award

BE'O

(G)I-DLE

IU

IVE

Kim Ho Joong

Lee Chan Won

Lim Young Woong

NCT DREAM

PSY

SEVENTEEN

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

Best Boy Group

BIGBANG

BTS

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Best Girl Group

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BLACKPINK

IVE

Red Velvet

Best Male Solo Artist

Lim Young Woong

Kim Ho Joong

PSY

BE'O

Lee Chan Won

Best Female Solo Artist

IU

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

TWICE's Nayeon

Choi Ye Na

Kassy

Best Male Rookie Award

ATBO

TEMPEST

TNX

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Best Female Rookie Award

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Kep1er

Best Male Performance Award

ENHYPEN

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

THE BOYZ

Best Female Performance Award