Genie Music Awards 2022 How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Genie Music Awards 2022 is only two weeks away, and the organizers have shared some details about the upcoming event. The annual award ceremony and music festival will feature live onstage performances of famous K-pop artists and bands, including Red Velvet and IVE.
Korean music lovers from various parts of the globe, such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the Middle East, can watch the award show live online from the comfort of their own home through various streaming platforms.
After a short hiatus last year, Genie Music Awards is returning as an in-person event this year with a star-studded lineup. The organizing committee recently shared the first lineup of artists attending the annual award ceremony. They also shared the nomination list for this year.
Here is everything about the Genie Music Awards 2022, including the date, venue, host, lineup, nomination list, and live streaming details.
Date, Venue, and Time
The annual award ceremony will take place at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon on November 8. It will begin with a live telecast at 7 pm KST. The organizers' Genie Music and ENA are yet to confirm the start time of the annual event. So, the fans will have to wait a little longer to know more about it.
Host and Lineup
Television host Jun Hyun Moo will host the annual award ceremony this year. The first lineup of artists confirmed to attend the star-studded event is Red Velvet, IVE, and (G) I-DLE. The organizers could soon reveal the list of other K-pop bands and artists participating in the award show.
Live Stream Details
South Korea can watch the annual award ceremony live online on ENA Tuesday, November 8. Korean music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, will have to wait until the organizers release the streaming details.
Nomination List
The nominees were selected from the list of music released between October 1, 2021, to October 5, 2022. The nomination categories include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Genie Music Popularity Award, Best Boy Group, Best Girl Group, Best Male Solo Artist, and Best Female Solo Artist.
Genie Music Awards 2022 Nomination List:
Artist of the Year
- Kim Ho Joong
- SEVENTEEN
- PSY
- IU
- Lee Chan Won
- Lim Young Woong
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
- IVE
- NCT DREAM
- (G)I-DLE
Song of the Year
- BIGBANG for Still Life
- Lim Young Woong for Our Blues, Our Life
- Big Naughty for Beyond Love featuring 10cm
- MeloMance's Kim Min Seok for Drunken Confession
- BE'O for Counting Stars
- Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm
- IVE for LOVE DIVE
- IU for Strawberry Moon
- PSY for That That featuring BTS' Suga
- (G)I-DLE for TOMBOY
Album of the Year
- PSY for PSY 9th
- BLACKPINK for BORN PINK
- NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode
- (G)I-DLE for I NEVER DIE
- Kim Young Woong for Im Hero
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for INVU
- Kim Ho Joong for Panorama
- BTS for Proof
- SEVENTEEN for Face the Sun
- Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm
Genie Music Popularity Award
- BE'O
- (G)I-DLE
- IU
- IVE
- Kim Ho Joong
- Lee Chan Won
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT DREAM
- PSY
- SEVENTEEN
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
Best Boy Group
- BIGBANG
- BTS
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
Best Girl Group
- (G)I-DLE
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- IVE
- Red Velvet
Best Male Solo Artist
- Lim Young Woong
- Kim Ho Joong
- PSY
- BE'O
- Lee Chan Won
Best Female Solo Artist
- IU
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
- TWICE's Nayeon
- Choi Ye Na
- Kassy
Best Male Rookie Award
- ATBO
- TEMPEST
- TNX
- Xdinary Heroes
- YOUNITE
Best Female Rookie Award
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- Kep1er
Best Male Performance Award
- ENHYPEN
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- THE BOYZ
Best Female Performance Award
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- (G)I-DLE
- Red Velvet
- TWICE