Asia Artist Awards 2022: Date, Venue, Hosts, Live Streaming Details, and More

Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2022 will take place towards the end of this year in Japan. The organizing committee has shared details about the seventh annual award ceremony, including the date, venue, and hosts.

The star-studded event is returning with its seventh edition in December. The award show, organized by Star News and Star Continent, is heading to Japan this year. The Southeast Asian country will host the event for the first time in seven years.

The first annual Asia Artist Awards took place at the Hall of Peace in Kyung Hee University, and the second ceremony at the Jamsil Students' Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea. Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon, South Korea, hosted the third annual award ceremony, and the fourth event took place at the Má»¹ ÄÃ¬nh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The fifth edition of the award show was held as an online event, and the sixth edition took place at the KBS Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

Date, Time, and Venue

The seventh annual award ceremony will take place on December 13 in Japan. The event will kickstart with a live broadcast at around 7 pm KST. A star-studded lineup of presenters will gather together to honor the excellence of actors and singers across Asia. They will also reveal the winners of this year during the award show.

Hosts

Super Junior member Leeteuk and IVE singer Jang Won Young will host the show again this year. Won Young is hosting the ceremony for the second consecutive year, and Leeteuk will be the MC for the seventh year. He is returning as a host for the seventh time.

The organizers could reveal the other details about the seventh annual Asia Artist Awards, including the nomination list, voting details, presenters and performers lineup, later this year.

How to Watch?

K-drama lovers and K-pop fans from different parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, can watch the event through various online streaming platforms, like U+ IDOL LIVE, SPOOX, and Hulu.