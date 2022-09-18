MAMA 2022: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and Other Details of Mnet Asian Music Awards

MAMA 2022, also known as Mnet Asian Music Awards, is returning in a new form this year. Considering the global popularity of this popular K-pop awards show, the organizers will introduce some changes to the star-studded event. The annual award show will be held as a two-day event in Japan in November.

One of the changes that will be taking place this year is the re-branding of Mnet Asian Music Awards to MAMA Awards. The organizers revealed that they are focusing on evolving and expanding the K-pop award ceremony to promote the value of K-pop to the world.

"In line with changes in the global music market where K-pop's influence is expanding from Asia to the world, we will be re-branding Mnet Asian Music Awards to MAMA Awards. While establishing a differentiated identity as an award ceremony, we will show stages and performances with the iconic scenes of the MAMA Awards. We will further expand and evolve from MAMA, which has been known to let the world know about K-pop, and become the world's No. 1 K-pop awards show to officially promote the true value of K-pop to the world", CJ ENM shared.

Here is everything to know about MAMA 2022:

Date, Venue, and Time

"The 2022 MAMA will be held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan for two days from November 29 to 30. Kyocera Dome Osaka, an indoor sports stadium that can accommodate about 40,000 people, is a familiar place for K-pop fans at home and abroad as several K-pop stars have already held concerts here several times. The 2022 MAMA, which will be the first to have a ceremony for two consecutive days at Kyocera Dome, will be broadcast live worldwide through major global digital channels, including YouTube", CJ ENM informed

Hosts, Lineup, and Nominations

The organizers of the annual award ceremony are yet to reveal the hosts, lineup, and nomination list for this year. But speculations have started doing the rounds about the possible lineup for this year. The list includes The Boyz, Dreamcatcher, Stray Kids, and Tomorrow X Together (TXT).

How to Watch MAMA Awards 2022?

Korean music lovers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the annual award ceremony from the comfort of their homes. The organizers have revealed that the star-studded event will be broadcast live through streaming platforms, like YouTube, for K-pop fans from various parts of the globe.

"Until now, MAMA has continued to explore new possibilities beyond the boundaries of Asia and in the process, we are confident that it has served as an outpost for numerous K-pop artists to advance to the global stage. This year, through the traditional performances of an awards ceremony that represents K-pop and shows that can only be seen on 2022 MAMA, we will prove that MAMA Awards is the world's No. 1 K-pop awards ceremony that provides unique values and experiences of K-pop around the world", Kim Hyun Soo, the head of CJ ENM Music Content Division, commented.