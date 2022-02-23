Florida Woman Gets Run Over By Black Toyota Corolla, Killed By Driver Following Argument Over Parking Spot

A Florida mom, who got into an argument over a parking spot in Hialeah, has been killed by a black Toyota Corolla driver. According to media reports, the woman identified as Olga Fernandez, 62, got into a fight with the driver when her daughter, 24, apparently came home to find someone in her parking lot.

Paramedics tried to save Fernandez, but she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital after being hit by the car and dragged onto the street following the heated argument. The incident took place on Sunday morning near First Avenue and Fourth Street, Hialeah, according to NBC South Florida.

A distressing video footage of the incident that captured the moment when paramedics were unsuccessfully trying to save Fernandez has emerged online. However, sadly, the mom-of-two couldn't be revived.

What happened?

Fernandez' daughter heard her mother screaming and rushed outside to find her being hit by a car and bleeding on the street.

"Her daughter said, mom, someone is in the parking lot, and her mom went downstairs and she went to the bathroom. When she came out of the bathroom, she heard her mom screaming... the girl says that she can't close her eyes because she sees her mother on the floor bleeding from her mouth, saying, 'I can't breathe'," Fernandez's best friend Iileana Ajio told NBC.

Killer Driver Flee Crime Scene

Moreover, the killer driver fled the crime scene after hitting Fernandez and leaving her injured on the street by the time EMTs rushed in to give her first aid and loaded her in an ambulance.

Hialeah Police have launched an investigation into the case and they are looking for a black car, believed to be a Toyota Corolla with damage to the front of the vehicle, which has been used in the brutal killing of the Florida mother.

Meanwhile, the identity of the driver involved in the murder case is yet to be determined, according to reports.

