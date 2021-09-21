Home of Brian Laundrie's Parents is Crime Scene; Ford Mustang Towed Away After FBI Raid

Just hours after missing YouTuber Gabby Petito's alleged remains were found in a Wyoming national park, FBI agents swarmed Brian Laundrie's home in Florida on Monday, declaring it a "crime scene."

The FBI confirmed that the raid was in connection to Petito, whose body authorities discovered on Sunday in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. The FBI announced a "search warrant" twice before they removed Chris and Roberta Laundrie from the home.

"The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito investigation," the FBI's Tampa office tweeted on Monday.

Laundries' Parents Were Temporarily Removed from the Residence

Video from local media on Monday showed officers and FBI agents approaching the Laundrie home, some with guns drawn, cordoning it off with crime scene tape and placing Laundries' parents in an unmarked van.

As authorities cordoned off the area and placed yellow police tape at the scene moments before the FBI arrived, officers told people, "You're in a crime scene," Fox News reported.

About 15 FBI agents and North Port police officers raced into the home, WFLA-TV reported.

"Get behind the tape. This is now an active crime scene," an agent warned the media outside.

Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, were taken out to their backyard patio to talk with authorities, the witness said â€” before being put inside a black van on the premises, where they were joined by at least one agent, according to the New York Post.

The parents were escorted back inside the house about an hour later, according to video posted to Twitter.

A Mustang was Towed from the Laundrie Property

The Sun reported that an FBI agent was seen entering the Laundrie family home with a bag and an envelope.

At one point, a tow truck removed a Ford Mustang that was parked at the home. That same vehicle was reportedly driven last week by Brian Laundrie to the nearby Carlton Reserve before his parents went and picked up the car after he did not return home, reported Insider.

Mysterious Disappearance

Police consider Laundrie a "person of interest" in the case but have not charged him with any crime. He declined to speak to police earlier this month, and has since gone missing.

His family has said they last saw him on September 14 and a massive manhunt has been underway since Friday.

A body found in Wyoming on Sunday matches Petito's description, according to FBI agents. However, a full forensic identification has not been completed to "confirm 100% that we found Gabby."