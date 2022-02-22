Teen Who Ate Friend's Leftover Noodles From Fridge Has Fingers, Legs Amputated

Who could imagine that eating leftovers can lead to losing body parts? In a harrowing incident, a teenage boy from New England has lost his fingers and legs after eating friend's leftover takeaway food from fridge, the video of which has gone viral on the internet.

According to several media reports, the young man, 19, who has been identified only as 'JC' started to feel sick with nausea and abdominal pain soon after consuming some of the leftover noodles, rice and chicken, according to a reports published in the New England Journal of Medicine last March.

JC, 19, was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) as he had over 105 F body temperature and a heart rate of 166bpm apart from shock, multiple organ failure, and rash.

The New England teen, who lived with his mother, brother and three cats had been staying with his friend for five days, before he had to get his legs and fingers amputated due to sepsis after eating leftover food. JC reportedly served as a part-time employee at a restaurant, but had not been exposed to any ill persons or animals.

JC's friend, who also ate the same leftovers vomited only once, but did not become progressively ill, according to the study.

Moreover, the whole incident has been made into a YouTube video, which was posted by doctor and YouTube creator Chubbyemu, Bernard Hsu, who details the results of the case first reported in March 2021.

Representative Video to The Case Wherein The Teen Lost His Legs After Eating Leftovers

This is When You Should Throw Your Leftovers in the Dustbin

According to health website MayoClinic, leftovers can be kept for a maximum of three to four days in the refrigerator and should be consumed within that time. But, eating leftovers after that time period can lead to food poisoning. If you don't think you'll be able to eat leftovers within four days, freeze them immediately.

So, next time you eat takeaway leftovers from the fridge, think twice.