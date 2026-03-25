First Pandemic-Era Disruption, Now Oil Shortage: Asian Nations Revive Remote Work, Subsidies to Stem Fresh Crisis

Asian countries consider COVID-era measures to address fuel shortages

Work-from-home policies and reduced workweeks discussed across region

The governments establish subsidies and relief programs to combat rising fuel prices

Central banks face inflation risks, which lead them to consider rate hikes

With the world grappling with a rising fuel crisis caused by the disruption of global oil supply, Asian economies are resorting to pandemic strategies like working remotely, going out less, and providing subsidies to deal with the fallout as governments struggle to provide a buffer.

Other nations in the region are under acute pressure because they are hugely reliant on Middle Eastern oil supplies. As Reuters reports, Asia absorbs over 80% of the crude that is taken through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely affected since the start of the Iran conflict on February 28.

The supply shock has also made governments reconsider actions taken during the COVID-19 crisis, when mobility limits and energy-saving policies were taken to balance the decreased supply and demand volatility.

Although no nation has officially reinstated work-from-home directives on a mass scale, policymakers are making contingency plans to do so as part of a larger strategy.

Governments Take into Account Mobility Restrictions and Energy Saving

South Korea has become one of the first developed economies to express a desire to open its borders to remote work as a policy of fuel savings. Energy Minister Kim Sung-whan indicated that the government was considering it after the advice of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

I think that is a good idea, Kim said, citing ideas that asked people to travel less and use less energy.

To alleviate oil market pressure, the IEA has demanded a mix of actions, such as remote working, less air travel and energy saving. Fatih Birol, Executive Director, commented that "other European countries had followed the same policies after the conflict in Ukraine and had managed not only to overcome energy crises but also to support the economy".

Already, governments in several Asian countries have begun campaigns to diminish consumption. Citizens in South Korea are being urged to shower briefly, change their energy consumption habits and embrace efficiency in their everyday lives.

In other countries, governments are taking on more direct measures. A national energy emergency announced in the Philippines has resulted in reduced work weeks in certain public offices, as it claims a risk to the stability of supply.

Pakistan has temporarily shut schools and increased working from home among office employees, and Sri Lanka has created a weekly day off to save on fuel.

Thailand has also advised government employees to minimize travel, dress smart to minimize cooling requirements and maximize distance work options.

Relief Measures have been introduced to offset increasing costs. Simultaneously with the conservation patterns, governments are implementing financial assistance to alleviate the effects of increased fuel prices on households.

Japan is going to use approximately 800 billion yen ($5 billion) in reserve funds to subsidize gasoline prices to ensure that average costs are kept at 170 yen per litre. The scale of intervention would be such that the program might cost up to 300 billion yen monthly.

In April, New Zealand unveiled the temporary weekly NZ$50 ($29.30) payment to low-income households. Finance Minister Nicola Willis said that the aid was tailored to reflect the unfair effect of increasing fuel prices on vulnerable populations.

These families will be struck especially by the worldwide fuel-price shock, we know. We are bringing them prompt relief, she said.

Australia is experiencing local shortages where it is reported that petrol stations are running out of petrol fuel as a result of panic buying and supply disruption especially in the remote regions of Australia. The government has reacted by putting forward a bill aimed at raising the punishment for price gouging.

A number of countries have also resorted to strategic fuel stockpiling and temporarily waived fuel quality standards to increase supply.

Central Banks Undergo Inflation-Growth Tradeoff

In contrast to the pandemic, when the central banks reduced interest rates to stimulate the economy, policymakers are currently facing a more complicated situation.

Increasing energy prices are pushing inflation upwards, and monetary easing is limited. Instead, central banks in some economies are contemplating or taking action to increase rates to keep inflationary forces in check.

Rates have already been increased twice this year by the Reserve Bank of Australia, using the risk of energy prices as a reason. Things are likely to get tighter in Japan, Britain and Europe, and Asian economies could experience even more strain as their currencies continue to depreciate against the U.S. dollar.

"The oil price spurt presents central banks with a classic policy dilemma of inflation up, growth potentially down", said Jennifer McKeown, chief global economist at Capital Economics.

"The reason behind the increasing price of oil, the persistence of the shock and the risk to inflation expectations is of critical importance to the correct response," she added.

This twofold predicament makes responding to policies difficult because the policies aimed at curbing inflation might further decelerate growth.

Local Intimacy Introduces Architectural Weaknesses

The present crisis has highlighted how Asia is structurally reliant on imported energy, especially that of the Middle East. Unless they can find other supply sources promptly to substitute for the disrupted supply in the Strait of Hormuz, nations are turning to demand management and short-term supply solutions.

Analysts indicate that the scenario can hasten the long-term changes towards energy diversification, such as increased investment in renewables and alternative sources of fuel.

Nevertheless, these transitions are not expected to deliver direct alleviation, and the governments would have to cope with the short-term issues with the help of policy interventions and behavioral modifications.

The re-emergence of COVID measures shows that the situation is urgent and policymakers turn to recent experience to find their way in a fast-changing energy environment.

With the crisis still in progress, the success of these strategies will be key to how these Asian economies will internalize the shock and stay afloat amidst prolonged global uncertainty.