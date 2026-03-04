Father Found guilty of murder in Sept 2024 Georgia school shooting case

Colin Gray, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and over 25 other charges due to the mass shooting in September of 2024 that happened in Winder, Georgia, at Apalachee High School, during which four individuals were killed. It took jurors a couple of weeks of testimonies and several hours of deliberation to come up with the verdict.

Gray had been acquitted of all 29 charges against him which included second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. In Georgia law, murder in the second degree is said to be the killing of a child by the way of inflicting cruelty on children as per the courts.

Prosecutors claimed that Criminal negligence was manifested when Gray allowed his son Colt Gray, who was 14, to access a firearm and ammunition after giving him what they said was adequate warning that the boy was dangerous to others. Colt Gray is charged with discharging an assault-style rifle and killing two students and two teachers and injuring nine others, including one teacher and eight students, at Apalachee High School on September 4, 2024.

It was also confirmed that the four victims are Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53, teachers of the school and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both of which are 14 years old.

Colt Gray is charged with 55 counts, four of them being counts of malice murder and four being counts of felony murder. Prosecutors have chosen to prosecute him as adult. He has been found not guilty and is still awaiting trial in custody. Colin Gray has not been scheduled to be sentenced yet. The Associated Press reports that he will have a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Appeal Over Conviction

The lawyers representing Gray are likely to seek an appeal over the conviction, Georgia Public broadcasting said.

The conviction of Colin Gray is just a continuation of the prosecutor harassing the parents of school shooting victims. In 2024, parents of a Michigan student who shot and killed four fellow students were both convicted of involuntary manslaughter, and sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison, the first time that the parents of a school shooter are convicted to serve a significant sentence in the US.

Former U.S. Attorney Michael Moore described the verdict to radically change the way the state of Georgia handles such criminal cases. "I think that may have broader ramifications than people hearing this case were thinking about," Moore said.

Making a comparison with a parent who buys an unruly 16-year-old a car, as an example, Moore said: "Will that parent now be responsible, criminally, for essentially putting a vehicle weapon into the hands of their child, should that child then kill somebody in a car?... Is the parent also to be responsible for vehicular homicide?"

Parental Responsibility Nailed in Children's Firearms Possession

The legal argument prosecutors in both cases pursued was that parents have a criminal responsibility when they consciously or carelessly permit children to get access to firearms when the violent intent is evident. Defense attorneys and civil liberties proponents have criticized the theory of attempting to impose criminal responsibility far beyond the traditional lines of legal responsibility, yet courts in Georgia and Michigan have not foisted the charges to go.

The Apalachee High School shooting is considered as one of the worst school attacks in the history of Georgia. According to evidence at trial, investigators claimed that Colt Gray carried out the attack with a weapon handed over as a present by his father, an AR-style firearm.

During the trial, prosecutors also asserted that Colin Gray had been warned on several occasions before the case started that his son had threatened on the internet about school-related violence.

Court records indicate that in 2023, the FBI interviewed Colt Gray following tips associating him with online posts threatening a school shooting. The investigators back then concluded that they had no enough evidence to press charges. At least one of such interviews was attended by Colin Gray, which was testified in the course of the trial.

Defense counsel informed that Colin Gray did not have any particular knowledge that his son was going to execute an attack and had done what he thought was sufficient to protect the weapon. That account was denied by the jury.

Legal scholars and law enforcers have closely monitored the case and have urged the law to be broadly applied in gun-related cases involving minors as far as parental liability is concerned. There are laws on the books in at least a dozen states permitting the criminal prosecution of adults who make firearms available to minors, who later employ them in violent crimes, but the prosecution that has led to conviction of murder is very rare.

It is likely that the sentencing date of Colin Gray will occur in the next few weeks. Prosecutors have yet to announce the trial date of Colt Gray.