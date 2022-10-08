The Fact Music Awards 2022 Live Stream Details: How to Watch TMA from the US, Canada, and More

The Fact Music Awards 2022 will begin with a live stream from the Olympic Gymnastics Arena, also known as the KSPO Dome, in Seoul on Saturday, October 8, at 6.30 pm KST. The main award ceremony will occur two hours after the red carpet arrivals, beginning at 4.30 pm KST (3.30 am EST).

Korean music lovers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, the UK, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, the UK, Singapore, Denmark, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East, will get to watch the star-studded event from the comfort of their homes.

The long-awaited award show is taking place as an in-person event for the first time in three years. So, Korean music lovers from various parts of the globe are waiting for the highly-anticipated award ceremony. It will be available to watch live online on the official YouTube channel and the website.

How to Watch The Fact Music Awards 2022 Live Online?

With just a few hours left for the live telecast of the annual award ceremony, the organizers shared streaming details for various countries and continents. The details are as below:

Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines - idolplus

Japan - Music On! TV and dTV

Taiwan - afreecaTV (kpoptw)

Vietnam - afreecaTV (kpopvn)

Thailand - afreecaTV (kpopth)

North America, South America - KOOKY on Vimeo

Europe Middle East - The Fact official YouTube Channel.

The Fact Music Awards 2022 Lineup

The star-studded event will be attended by BTS, NCT Dream, The Boyz, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, IVE, Stray Kids, Kep1er, Hwang Chi Yeol, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, Kang Daniel, Kim Ho Joong, Young Tak, ATEEZ, TREASURE, TNX, NewJeans, Psy, and Lim Young Woong.

The star-studded lineup of presenters for The Fact Music Awards this year include Choi Daniel, Kim Sejeong, Kim Ji Hoon, and Lee Joo Bin. Model and entertainer Song Hae Na, rising star Jung Hyuk, and baseball commentator Shim Soo Chang will also join the presenters lineup this year.

The Fact Music Awards 2022 Host

Television host Jun Hyun Moo and Girls'Generation member Seohyun will be hosting the show for the fourth time. Seohyun hosted the show in 2019 and 2020 with Hyun Moo. She hosted the show with comedian Shin Dong Yup and rapper Boom last year.

The glam event is one of the most awaited year-end award ceremonies among K-pop fans as it is dedicated to Korean music lovers and their favorite artists in the industry. It is organized by Fan N Star and is hosted by The Fact. They launched the award ceremony as an in-person event in 2019. It captured the attention of several K-pop fans across the globe.