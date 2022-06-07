The Fact Music Awards 2022: Date, Venue, Host, Lineup, Live Stream Details, and More

The Fact Music Awards or TMA is returning as an in-person event this year, and the organizers have shared a few details of the annual award ceremony, including the date and venue. The star-studded event will be held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena, also known as the KSPO Dome, in Seoul on October 8.

The glam event is one of the most awaited year-end award ceremonies among K-pop fans as it is dedicated to Korean music lovers and their favorite artists in the industry. It is organized by Fan N Star and is hosted by The Fact. They launched the award ceremony as an in-person event in 2019. It captured the attention of several K-pop fans across the globe.

The star-studded award show took place online with a limited audience for the past two years due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Since the pandemic restrictions have largely lifted, the organization committee is planning to host it as an in-person event with the participation of many K-pop fans across the globe.

The Fact Music Awards 2022 Host

Girls' Generation member Seohyun hosted the show in 2019 and 2020 with television personality Jun Hyun Moo. She hosted the show with comedian Shin Dong Yup and rapper Boom last year.

Seohyun might host this award ceremony for the fourth consecutive year. Her fans are looking forward to seeing her on stage once again this year.

"The Fact Music Awards 2022 will be held on October 8 at KSPO Dome with a live audience after three years. High hopes to again see TMA Muse MC Seohyun, who has been the semi-permanent host since the first show", a Twitter user wrote.

Where to Watch The Fact Music Awards 2022?

The glam event was available to stream on the official website and the YouTube channel for the last three years. The K-pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, the UK, India, Singapore, Europe, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, Spain, Japan, Malaysia, South Africa, and the Middle East, may get to watch the award show online this year.

The organizers will reveal the presenters and performers line up, nomination list, voting details, ticket sales, and other details of the glam event in the upcoming weeks.