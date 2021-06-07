Fact-Check: Did Trump Wear His Pants Backwards at North Carolina Rally?

On Saturday, a video of former President Donald Trump started circulating on social media claiming to show him wearing his pants backwards in what was one of his first public appearances since leaving the White House in January.

As previously reported, netizens on Twitter shared zoomed-in footage and images of Trump's crotch area moments after he delivered his remarks at the Republican Party State Convention held in Greenville, North Carolina, claiming the zipper on his pants was not visible and mocked the 74-year-old for wearing his trousers the wrong way.

"Others are noting this, but it can't be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backward. Look close and tell me I'm wrong," a Twitter user captioned the clip.

The clip amassed more than 8 million views on Twitter, sparking the hashtag #TrumpPants to trend on the platform. The post racked up hundreds of comments with some users claiming the former president wore his pants backwards accidentally while others floated the possibility that Trump was wearing pull-up trousers.

High-Res Images, C-Span Footage Confirm Trump Was Wearing Pants Correctly



Although images shared on Twitter made it appear as though Trump had his pants on the other way around, as pointed out by fact-checking website Snopes, high-resolution photos taken at the event and published by the visual media company Getty Images clearly show the former president on stage wearing pants with a front zipper.

The image, captured by Melissa Sue Gerrits, was accompanied with the following caption: Former U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Ted Budd announce he's running for the NC Senate at the NCGOP state convention on June 5, 2021 in Greenville, North Carolina. The event is one of former U.S. President Donald Trump's [sic] first high-profile public appearances since leaving the White House in January.

Moreover, C-SPAN footage of the 90-minute speech also confirms that former president was wearing his pants the right way.

This is not the first time Trump's ill-fitting pants have sparked wild speculation on social media. In November, a photo of the former President sitting behind a tiny desk with a protruding posterior led to speculation that Trump was wearing adult diapers under his trousers, spurring the hashtag #DiaperDon to trend on Twitter.