Donald Trump 'Caught' Wearing Pants Backwards? Speculation After Netizens Find Zipper 'Missing'

When Former President Donald Trump delivered his speech at the Republican Party State Convention held in Greenville, North Carolina, little did he expect that it will be his pants that would go viral on social media. Chatter about Trump possibly wearing his pants backward lit up the microblogging site.

This was Trump's first political appearance outside Florida since he left office in January. Earlier, while delivering the keynote address during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, in February, the former president had spoken about his 2024 comeback.

Where is the Zipper in Trump's Pant?

The theory about the former president wearing his pants backwards sparked after many were unable to find the zipper on his pants.

"Wait a minute! Wait a minute! Does #trump have his pants on backwards???? Not only are his pants wrinkled- I can't see the front zipper! Can you?" tweeted a user.

"Others are noting this, but it can't be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I'm wrong," wrote another.

Meidas Touch, an American political action committee , which comes up with hard hitting Anti Trump videos, too hopped on the trending topic. "Donald Trump has evidently been put on the no fly list," it tweeted.

Is Trump Wearing Pull Up Pants?

While some argued with Trump wearing his pants backwards, there were several others who claimed that the former president was wearing a pull-up pant with elastic band.

"Trump's wearing pull-up's - pants with elastic waist *and diapers. He couldn't find a tailor to make a fake zipper flap?" read a tweet.

"His pants are elastic waist pull up pants. No zipper is needed. He only needs to pull his pants down for changing. Many seniors wear diapers, no big deal. It's just that this is piggish Trump," a user tweeted.

"Have you ever noticed Trump wears pull on pants with pull up diapers? I didn't even know they made pull on pants for men. Thank the Lord President Biden doesn't have to use diapers. Can you imagine, State Dinners, the stench?" opined another user.