President Donald Trump ditched the resolute desk as he fielded questions from reporters – for the first time since losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden, on Thanksgiving Day.

Trump spoke to members of the media in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Thursday as he admitted that he would be willing to leave officer if the Electoral College votes in favor of Biden on Dec. 14 but made it clear that he is not prepared to concede the election citing "massive fraud."

Why is #DiaperDon Trending?

The president sat behind a tiny desk instead of the Resolute Desk that presidents usually address the press behind and Trump's choice of furniture is now making waves on social media.

A side-angle photo of the president seated behind the tiny desk, which shows what appears to be Trump's protruding posterior is being widely circulated on social media.

The photo, tweeted by the left-wing political action committee Meidas Touch, led to speculation that Trump wears adult diapers under his trousers, spurring the hashtag #DiaperDon to start trending on Twitter.

The hashtag is a reference to the nickname Trump gave his son, Donald Trump Jr., because of his tendency to fall asleep drunk in other people's beds and urinate in his college days, according to his classmate, Scott Melker.

This is not the first time #DiaperDon has taken over Twitter. In March 2020, the hashtag started circulating on the platform after a photo appeared to show Trump with a wet bottom at a disaster meeting in Tennessee.

Trump's Temper Tantrum

Diaper Don has once again gone viral on Twitter and Trump throwing a temper tantrum after being interrupted by a reporter during the press conference surely did not help his cause.

"Don't talk to me that way,' Trump snapped at Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason. "You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that way. Don't talk to...I'm the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way."

Twitter is now flooded with memes accompanied by the hashtag, mocking the president for acting like a baby. Here are some of the reactions:

Trump: #DiaperDon is Threatening 'National Security'

Shortly after #DiaperDon started trending, Trump sent out a series of tweets claiming the trend was "false" and asked to repeal Section 230, which grants internet platforms like Twitter legal immunity for most of the content posted by its users.

"Twitter is sending out totally false "Trends" that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world," Trump tweeted. "They make it up, and only negative "stuff."

"For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!!," he added in a subsequent post.