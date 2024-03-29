Explosive Allegations! 50 Cent's Ex Accuses Rapper of Rape and Abuse Amid Custody Battle, Latter Denies Charges

Daphne Joy, former partner of rapper 50 Cent, has leveled serious allegations against him, accusing him of rape and physical abuse. The accusations emerged after 50 Cent filed legal documents seeking sole custody of their 11-year-old son, Sire.

In a statement on Instagram, Joy accused 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, of heinous actions, stating, "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me." She expressed faith in divine justice, saying, "You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on."

Joy, 37, lamented the damage done to her hopes of co-parenting, citing 50 Cent's recent legal claims as false and damaging. She criticized his parenting involvement, alleging he only saw their son "10 times out of the 2 years" despite living nearby in New York.

In response, a representative for 50 Cent stated to Page Six, "The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed... has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire." The representative emphasized 50 Cent's commitment to his son's safety amid the ongoing custody dispute.

The custody battle comes amidst recent controversies involving Joy. She was named in a lawsuit alleging involvement in a sex work scandal with music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, another adversary of 50 Cent. The lawsuit, filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, implicates Joy and others in sex trafficking allegations against Diddy.

Despite their tumultuous past, 50 Cent and Joy have shared moments of amicable co-parenting on social media. Their relationship dates back to 2011 and ended in 2012, shortly after the birth of their son.

The ongoing legal battles and public allegations have added strain to their already complicated relationship, shedding light on a deeply personal and contentious custody dispute.