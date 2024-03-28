Who Is Daphne Joy? Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hired 50 Cent's Baby Momma for Sexual Favors, Bombshell Lawsuit by Former Employee Claims

50 Cent's ex-girlfriend and the mother of one of his children was named as a sex worker in the multi-million-dollar lawsuit filed against hip-hop legend Diddy by a music producer. Earlier this week, there was news of a 'military-level force' raid linked to a sex trafficking investigation at Diddy's residences.

50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson, was the sole prominent music figure to comment on this shocking development. Diddy is facing multiple sexual assault lawsuits, including one filed by producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones. In that suit, Jones alleges that Daphne Joy, who dated 50 Cent from 2010 to 2013, of being someone whom Diddy regularly paid for sex.

Diddy and His Sexual Encounters

In 2012, Joy, a well-known OnlyFans model, welcomed her son, Sire, with 50 Cent, who is now 11. Following their breakup, Joy accused him of being physically abusive, an allegation that the singer known as 'Fiddy' refuted, the Daily Mail reported.

Since then, 50 Cent has often commented on a rumored relationship between Diddy and Joy. The "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" star has also been vocal on social media, commenting on his rival rapper and the wave of lawsuits that pose a threat to Diddy's empire.

"Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy done they don't come like that unless they got a case," 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, tweeted, this week.

The "In Da Club" singer has also pledged to fund a documentary exploring the allegations.

The accusations are detailed in a 73-page lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones, a former record producer of Combs, alleging that Combs subjected him to a year of groping and "constant unsolicited touching of his anus."

He claims he was ordered to hire prostitutes and engage in sexual activities with them for the star's gratification, and he has hundreds of hours of video footage documenting Combs's "serious illegal activity" between 2022 and 2023.

He alleges that underage girls and prostitutes were present at the star's house parties, and he saw the star drugging their drinks.

Moreover, Jones claims that he was drugged himself in February of last year, waking up naked, dizzy, and disoriented in bed with Combs and two sex workers, fearing he may have been raped.

Four of Combs' staff members were tasked with paying most of the prostitutes in cash.

However, in a particularly explosive passage, Jones claims that "'Yung Miami, Jade, and Daphne Joy were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr Combs' sex workers and received payment via wire transfer."

Diddy's Sex Toy

The Philippines-born Joy, 37, shot to fame with her roles in films such as "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," "Setup," and the TV movie "Venice Heat."

She started dating 50 Cent in 2011, and their son was born in September 2012. Notably, their child secured a $700,000 contract to represent the children's headphones company Kidz Safe, even while still a toddler.

Despite the possibility of strained relations between the two men since Joy was implicated in the lawsuit, they have consistently traded barbs since 50 Cent released a track in 2006 alleging that Combs knew who was responsible for the shooting death of rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. in 1997.

In 2010, Combs referred to 50 Cent as a "hating ass crap," and in December of last year, 50 Cent announced that he was producing a documentary about the sexual assault allegations against Combs.

"I can confirm that the untitled Diddy documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson serving as Executive Produce," a spokesperson for the rapper and G-Unit Film/TV confirmed in a statement shared with Billboard.

"Proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape."

Helicopters hovered above as armed agents raided Combs' homes, seizing dozens of bags and boxes of evidence, including a 'number' of electronic devices.

Combs himself was not present in either of his homes during the raid. However, two of his sons, Justin and King Combs, were present. Jackson watched in astonishment as televised footage showed the two sons restrained with zip-ties.

"S*** just got real the Fed's in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs," 50 Cent tweeted.

Yung Miami, whom Jones named alongside Joy as one of Combs' paid sex workers, is also accused of transporting 'pink cocaine' for him. The City Girls rapper, also known as Caresha Romeka Brownlee, is accused of transporting the Class A drug from Combs' Miami home to a music festival in Virginia.

Combs has not been convicted of any offense. However, in November, he settled a bombshell rape lawsuit filed by R&B singer Cassie, who accused him of subjecting her to brutal beatings, drug-fueled hotel orgies, and rape.