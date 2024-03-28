Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs Cuts Ties with Revolt TV Amid Sexual Assault Charges, New Owner's Ideantity Not Revealed

Amidst swirling allegations of sexual assault, rapper Sean 'Diddy' Comb has decided to sever his ties with Revolt TV, the media company he co-founded back in 2013. The American rapper reportedly sold all his shares to an undisclosed buyer, effectively passing on ownership to a new Black owner.

News of Diddy's departure from Revolt TV surfaced shortly after federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami. The hip-hop mogul has been embroiled in a series of sexual assault allegations, with multiple women accusing him of misconduct.

The move to sell Revolt TV is seen as a bid to further the network's cultural impact and strengthen its ties to the African American community. Sources suggest that the new owner shares a deep passion for this culture and will formally introduce themselves in the coming weeks.

Diddy had stepped down as the company's chairman in November 2023, and the finalization of the sale marks his complete disassociation from the network. Despite his exit, there are no expected management shake-ups, with Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham set to continue their roles.

While the sale coincided with the raid on Diddy's properties, it's believed that his departure had been planned beforehand. This has sparked speculation about whether he was aware of the impending investigation and strategically timed his exit. The raid, reportedly tied to sex trafficking allegations against the rapper, has been handled by the Southern District of New York, despite Diddy's denial of any wrongdoing.